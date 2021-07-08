BINGE IT!: Disney+ adds another action-packed series with Marvel’s ‘The Falcon and the Winter Solider’

So right away, if you haven’t seen The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, there are going to be spoilers since like it or not, the show has been on Disney+ for weeks now and is easily accessed by anyone with an account. But getting into it, the fact is that while it was very entertaining there were quite a few points that a lot of people might agree with or disagree with when it comes to what went down in this look at a world that no longer has a Captain America, at least for a little while. The trepidation that Sam feels when thinking about taking up the shield is easy enough to understand since trying to step into the same spot that his friend Steve vacated is bound to be kind of tough. But the show never really does say what happened to Steve, unless we’re meant to infer that he simply passed away and this is why the world has moved on in a way. Whatever the case might be, Bucky is adamant about Sam picking up the shield and using it again, but at some point, the US decides that they absolutely NEED another Captain America and can’t wait on Sam to make up his mind, or don’t care since after learning what happened to former super-soldier Isaiah Bradley, it’s easy to wonder if America is going to react in a different manner to Sam picking up the shield. The show definitely delves into the idea of racism, displaced refugees, and other matters that folks tend to see in the news these days, and it’s not hard to wonder why, but we won’t get into that right now.