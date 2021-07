The first-generation Audi A1 supermini launched back in 2010. Like its Volkswagen Polo cousin, it was never sold in North America. Most didn't care until the outrageous and limited production high-performance A1 quattro arrived in 2012. Just 333 units of that pocket rocket were built, making it an instant collectible. A second generation A1 arrived for 2018 and, once again, wasn't welcome on our side of the pond. Those hoping for another Quattro variant are likely going to be disappointed. In fact, A1 fans, in general, won't like this.