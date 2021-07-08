Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pomeroy, OH

Fundraiser to benefit Pomeroy K9 Unit

By Sarah Hawley
Posted by 
The Daily Sentinel
The Daily Sentinel
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DDMhD_0arF8zVD00
Pomeroy Police Department K9 Maximus is pictured. Courtesy photo

POMEROY — An online fundraiser is taking place to benefit the K9 unit of the Pomeroy Police Department.

The fundraiser, with a goal of $4,000, is to help purchase a car insert and a “door pop” plus heat alarm system for the cruiser of K9 Maximus and handler Patrolman Jeff Morris.

Officer Leif Babb explained that the items are needed for the dogs safety.

Babb and the department are working with HeroK9.org for the fundraiser.

According to the fundraiser information, “K9 Maximus is a 4-year-old German Shepherd certified in Tracking/Trailing, Narcotics, and Protection. He is assigned to Patrolman Jeff Morris of the Pomeroy, Ohio, Police Department. Maximus is national and state certified which allows the team to assist officers in the neighboring state of West Virginia. K9 Maximus is very social and used extensively for PR purposes. Unfortunately, K9 Maximus is working without a kennel insert at the moment because, due to budget issues, the Village of Pomeroy is not able to purchase an insert and the agency’s K9 program, like many in the nation, is funded through donations.

“An in-squad kennel allows the K9 to be safely transported when on the job. It fits securely into the rear seat of the squad and provides roll-cage level protection while a K9 is at work, on the road, and away from home. The door pop allows the K9 handler officer to remotely unlatch the door so their K9 may exit the squad car and come to their aid, should a call for service take a turn for the more dangerous; while, the heat alarm system monitors the interior air temperature of the squad car and sets off the sirens, lights, alarms, and rolls down the windows of the car to help ensure that a K9 doesn’t suffer from heat trauma if the temperature rises into a dangerous threshold,” continued the fundraiser information.“

Donations can be made online at www.herok9.org/campaigns/pomeroyoh-k9maximus/.

Comments / 3

The Daily Sentinel

The Daily Sentinel

Pomeroy, OH
406
Followers
16
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Sentinel

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Society
City
Pomeroy, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Pomeroy K9#Herok9 Org#German#Maximus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
News Break
Charities
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Slimmed-down ceremony to open pandemic-hit Tokyo Games

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - The Tokyo Olympics opens on Friday with a ceremony reflecting a Games like no other, walking a fine line between celebrating the feats of the world's best athletes while acknowledging the global hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Postponed for a year, organisers were forced...
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks

NFL teams that experience a COVID-19 outbreak among nonvaccinated players could forfeit regular-season games, with players on both teams not getting paid. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell warned the 32 teams Thursday in a memo obtained by The Associated Press that no games would be rescheduled under such circumstances. Instead, forfeits could happen.
Iowa StatePosted by
CBS News

Former Iowa congresswoman announces bid for Grassley's Senate seat

Former Democratic Iowa Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer announced on Thursday that she's running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Chuck Grassley. Finkenauer, 32, is the first major Democratic candidate to enter the race. She was elected to Congress in 2018, but lost her bid for a second term to freshman Representative Ashley Hinson.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

New Capitol Police chief to take over Friday

Incoming U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger will take over on Friday, the Capitol Police Board announced Thursday. The Capitol Police Board officially announced that Manger, who served over four decades in policing, was chosen to helm USPC. Manger’s selection was first reported by The Associated Press, and confirmed by...

Comments / 3

Community Policy