Psoriasis One of the Most Common Immune-Mediated Diseases Affecting US Adults

By Lauren Massaro
ajmc.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePsoriasis is prevalent among more than 7.5 million adults in the United States, a new study says. Psoriasis remains one of the most common immune-mediated diseases affecting US adults, as revealed by a study published in JAMA Dermatology. The population-based, cross-sectional study sought to add to findings published earlier this...

www.ajmc.com

