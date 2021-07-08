Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Dentsu Creates New Global Chief Product Officer/Media Role, Taps Doug Ray To Fill It

By Joe Mandese
mediapost.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDentsu International has promoted Doug Ray to Global Chief Product Officer of Media, a new role making him responsible for the vision and delivery of the "media product roadmap" for Dentsu and its agency operating unit, Carat, iProspect and Dentsu X. Ray will also continue in his current role as...

www.mediapost.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Planning#Roadmap#Dentsu International#Carat#Iprospect#Dentsu Americas#Ammirati Puris
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Greenville, WIwearegreenbay.com

Goodwill NCW names new Chief Financial Officer

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Goodwill NCW announced Thursday Sabrina Kloehn has been named Chief Financial Officer. Greenville resident and previous Vice President of Finance, Kloehn reportedly showcased her skills as a finance leader and strategic adviser with expertise in leveraging data to solve complex business challenges. “Sabrina brings an incredible...
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

LM Re taps new chief actuary for reinsurance

Liberty Mutual Re (LM Re), part of Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, has announced the appointment of Hetul Patel as its new chief actuary for reinsurance. Patel, initially based in Singapore, will relocate to Cologne, Germany, later this year. Patel (pictured above) will initially work alongside current chief actuary Brian MacMahon,...
Businessaithority.com

Corelight Appoints Julie Parrish As New Chief Marketing Officer

Former RedSeal and NetApp executive joins to lead global marketing efforts. Corelight, provider of the industry’s first open network detection and response (NDR) platform, welcomed Julie Parrish as its new chief marketing officer to help scale customer demand and acquisition as well as lead global branding, messaging and communications strategy. Parrish replaces Alan Saldich, the company’s founding CMO who is retiring after a storied and successful technology marketing career.
Businessmartechseries.com

Syntellis Performance Solutions Appoints Flint Brenton as New Chief Executive Officer

The Leading Provider of EPM Software, Data and Analytics Solutions Names New Chief Executive Who Brings Client- and Employee-centric Culture to Help Drive Syntellis Forward into its Next Stage of Growth. Syntellis Performance Solutions, LLC , a leading provider of enterprise performance management (EPM) software, data and analytics solutions, announced...
Businessmartechseries.com

Ringmaster Technologies Appoints Leo J. Garneau III as Chief Marketing Officer

Ringmaster Technologies, a leading healthcare software provider in the U.S., announced today the appointment of Leo J. Garneau III as Chief Marketing Officer. Leo will be responsible for building the competencies, communication strategy and tactics necessary to expand the awareness of the Ringmaster suite of solutions and for the support of its aggressive growth platform. His work with virtually every segment of the healthcare chain has provided him with a unique understanding of the intricate needs that each healthcare stakeholder possesses and the ability to create communication bridges that build awareness, generate leads, activate the purchase process, and maximize client satisfaction.
Businessaithority.com

Clari Appoints Confluent CMO Stephanie Buscemi to Board Of Directors

Former CMO of Salesforce brings over two decades of marketing, product management, and operations leadership to board of directors. Clari, the revenue operations leader, announced that Stephanie Buscemi, CMO of Confluent—and former CMO of Salesforce has joined the company’s Board of Directors. Buscemi brings two decades of marketing, product management, and operations leadership experience to Clari’s board. At Confluent, Buscemi is helping organizations unlock the full power of data in motion with real-time data flow and processing.
Businessmartechseries.com

PowerReviews Appoints New Technology and Product Leader

Industry veteran Joe Henson joins User-Generated Content vendor from Label Insight to spearhead product innovation. PowerReviews announces the appointment of retail industry and martech veteran Joe Henson to head up its technology and product teams. Henson brings with him 25 years experience of scaling technology and product teams in retail,...
Businessmediapost.com

You & Mr. Jones Media Taps Hearts & Science, MightyHive Vets for Senior Roles

You & Mr Jones Media, the marketing services firm’s new division led by former Mindshare global CEO Nick Emery, has added two senior media agency veterans to its ranks. New York-based Jess Nachtigall is joining the unit as associate partner. She will help build a transparent reporting and measurement environment for media and establish a new approach to media optimization.
Businessc21media.net

BBCS Productions hires Newen exec as COO

BBC Studios (BBCS) Productions in the UK has appointed French producer-distributor Newen Group’s Martha Brass as chief operating officer. Brass was director of international operations at Newen, prior to which she was CEO of international operations at Endemol Shine Group, which included a dual role heading up Shine France as interim CEO, leading the merger with Endemol France.
Businessaithority.com

Billtrust Launches New Global Partner Program to Accelerate Growth

Billtrust, a B2B accounts receivable automation and integrated payments leader, announced its new Global Partner Program, providing enhanced resources and tools to support its clients within the financial ecosystem while driving growth, rapidly accelerating their digital transformation and helping them provide better customer experiences. Led by Gwenn Lazar, Senior Vice President, Channel Development, and 2021 CRN Women of the Channel List recipient, the program offers its go-to-market channel partners – banks, fintechs, ERPs, industry associations, buying groups, accounts payable providers and system integrators – more opportunities and support in adding Billtrust’s leading AR automation and B2B integrated payments capabilities to their portfolios. Currently, 53 companies are participating in the program.
Businessmartechseries.com

Entrepreneur and Digital Technology Innovator, Ana Milicevic, Joins ID5’s Board of Directors

ID5, the independent identity solution provider, announces the appointment of media executive Ana Milicevic as adviser and member of its board of directors. Ana Milicevic is an entrepreneur, media executive and digital data innovator who has held key leadership roles across product, strategy, technology, and services at a wide range of companies, including Adobe and SAS. Today, Milicevic is the co-founder and principal of Sparrow Advisers, a strategic consultancy helping marketers and C-suite executives navigate the data-driven ad tech and martech waters and solve complex cross-functional business challenges.
Businessmartechseries.com

Armanino Introduces DataVue to Help Clients Digitally Transform Their Products, Services and Customer Interactions for the Future

Technology-Enabled Businesses Grow Faster Than the Competition. Armanino LLP announced a specialized focus on digital transformation with DataVue, a methodology for helping companies tackle the full spectrum of digital transformation. With a 360-degree view and approach, the firm’s digital experts create a transformation strategy for businesses of all sizes that improves customer interactions, modernizes products and services and leverages technology to improve customer satisfaction.
Economymartechseries.com

Oracle Named a Leader In Analyst Report for Digital Experience Platforms Q3 2021

Independent Research Firm recognizes Oracle Advertising and Customer Experience for its “robust experience platform, with strength in commerce and campaigns”. Oracle today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Experience Platforms, Q3 2021. Marketing Technology News: Xtremepush Secures $33m In Growth Finance To...
Businessmartechseries.com

Balbix Welcomes Trevor Daughney as New Chief Marketing Officer

Cybersecurity veteran takes the helm of marketing team at industry-leading cybersecurity vendor to accelerate growth and increase market share. Balbix, provider of the world’s leading platform for cybersecurity posture automation, announced the appointment of marketing veteran Trevor Daughney to the position of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Marketing Technology News: Kim...
BusinessBusiness Insider

OMD Worldwide Tops Global Media Agency Ranking

Omnicom Agency Reinforced Leadership Position During Historic Disruption. NEW YORK and LONDON, July 21, 2021 /CNW/ -- In the latest report from leading independent and international research company COMvergence, Omnicom Media Group Agency OMD Worldwide has been ranked the number one global media agency based on annual billings. Released today,...
Businessmartechseries.com

Talkdesk Unveils CX Strategy Value Framework

Team of customer experience (CX) experts works in lockstep with businesses to define key performance indicators and to better understand the processes and pain points around their CX strategies. Engagements are available on a complimentary basis in advance of contract signings to allow customers to make more informed decisions around...
Businessmartechseries.com

Inskin Media promotes Svenja Damzog to Director, Publisher Services, EMEA and North America, As It Readies Itself for Further Growth

Inskin Media, which specialises in multi-screen, high impact digital brand advertising, has made another key promotion as it continues its global expansion, with Svenja Damzog promoted to Director, Publisher Services, EMEA and NA. Marketing Technology News: PandoLogic Wins Ventana Research Digital Innovation Award For Human Capital Management. Svenja joined Inskin...

Comments / 0

Community Policy