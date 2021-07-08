Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Carnival Stock Has Cruised Lower. Is Now the Time to Buy?

By Bret Kenwell
Street.Com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has not been an easy run for Carnival Cruise (CCL) - Get Report. The Miami cruise operator's shares are down about 2% on Thursday, but that’s much better than the 5.2% loss the stock was sporting at the recent low. This one has caught a lot of investors off...

www.thestreet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Cramer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Delta Air Lines#Caesars Entertainment#Czr#Ba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
American Airlines
News Break
Economy
News Break
Boeing
Related
Posted by
Benzinga

Is It Time To Buy Amazon Stock?

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have held above an important support level, and the stock could be forming a base for a new uptrend. $3,520 was resistance for AMZN in April and June. When it reached this level, it crashed into a wall of sellers and a downtrend followed. But...
StocksBusiness Insider

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Coca-Cola, Microsoft Or Apple?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”. That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving. Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when...
MarketsStreet.Com

Video: Jim Cramer on AT&T, Airline Earnings, Biogen, Crypto, Uber

Markets opened mixed Thursday as economic optimism from a strong corporate earnings season was overshadowed by inflation concerns as weekly jobless claims came in higher than expected. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 114.63 points, the Nasdaq Composite was up 31.85 points and the S&P down 4.91 points. Jim...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is This the Most Underrated Pot Stock to Buy Right Now?

Marimed is doing what many cannabis companies struggle to do: post positive earnings. Compared to its peers, it is a ridiculously cheap buy. Despite its impressive gains, the stock could still go higher if it lists on a larger exchange. Many pot stocks you can buy today are overpriced and...
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Airline Stocks Are Higher Today

Airline shares were hit hard on Monday on pandemic fears, but on Tuesday bounced back along with the broader markets. While the pandemic is still with us, the airlines have proven they have the wherewithal to weather the storm. For those who can handle the turbulence, it is a good...
TravelSFGate

Travel stocks roar back a day after virus-fueled sell-off

Travel stocks bounced back Tuesday, a day after jitters over rising coronavirus cases caused a broad market slump that hit airlines, cruise lines and hotels especially hard. In midday trading, shares of American Airlines were up 6%, while Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and Southwest Airlines all gained at least 4%.
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Carnival And American Airlines Lead The SPY Higher Tuesday

U.S. indices were trading higher Tuesday amid a rebound in reopening stocks, which dipped Monday amid Delta variant concerns. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ:SPY) gained 1.43% to $431.06. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) gained 1.53% to $345.08. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ)...
StocksBenzinga

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Cassava Sciences, Facebook Or Apple?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”. That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving. Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when...
StocksBusiness Insider

Is Now The Time To Invest In Defensive Stocks?

In recent months, there was a release of pent-up demand by consumers, fueling a rapid recovery. As this euphoria fades, defensive stocks will outperform relative to the broader market, according to Morgan Stanley. Analyst Michael Wilson named five reasons why he believes defensive stocks are a smart move for investors.
StocksInvestorPlace

7 ‘A-Rated’ Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Now

There’s little doubt that the U.S. economy going great guns right now. And one of the big winners will be small-cap stocks. While on one hand there’s lots of talk regarding inflation — the key concern in a rapidly expanding economy — there’s also excitement. If you own a stock...
IndustryPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Virgin Galactic and Roblox bring brand new takes on established industries. Virgin's is closer to commercial operations following successful test flights and an equity offering to "build more spaceships". Robolox is looking to continue expanding its capabilities through tie-ups with film production houses. Want to supercharge your investment portfolio? Bet...
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Hot Restaurant Stocks to Buy Now

The food and beverage industry could be an opportune sector to invest in as businesses reopen and return to full capacity around the United States. One indicator of this is that industry reports show that same-store sales among restaurants have been increasing consecutively for at least 11 weeks -- and that increase is accelerating.
Stocksinvesting.com

1 Stock To Buy, 1 To Dump When Markets Open: DocuSign, Carnival

Stocks on Wall Street sold off on Friday, with the major averages ending in the red due to renewed concerns about an upsurge in infections of the Delta coronavirus variant. U.S. stocks could face more volatility in the week ahead as Q2 earnings season shifts into high gear, with reports expected from some of the big-name U.S. technology stocks, including Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), IBM (NYSE:IBM), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), and Snap (NYSE:SNAP).
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Top Turnaround Stocks to Buy Now

The best time to buy turnaround stocks is when their financials have caught up and things are in full swing. Shares are typically artificially depressed due to low growth prospects before that point. When that changes, many investors usually buy the stocks simultaneously, leading to powerful upside rallies. Spirit Airlines...
StocksKokomo Perspective

Best Stocks To Buy Now? 5 Entertainment Stocks To Watch This Week

Are These Top Entertainment Stocks On Your July 2021 Watchlist?. Like it or not, entertainment remains an important part of daily life, even amidst the current pandemic. As a result, entertainment stocks could be among the most active stocks in the stock market today. To begin with, most conventional means of entertainment were hit hard at the onslaught of the pandemic last year. This saw the likes of movie theaters, travel agencies, and live event managers operating at major losses. Fast forward a year later and these companies are now considered the biggest potential winners in the reopening trade. Evidently, analysts over at Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) recently initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV). In a research note, the firm hit LYV stock with a Buy rating, citing “strong secular growth in the global live events industry”.
EconomyBenzinga

Why Carnival And Norwegian Cruise Line Shares Traded Lower Today

Shares of cruise stocks, including Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH), traded lower on Thursday amid a rise in the number of new US COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks, which has clouded travel and cruise outlook. Carnival is the largest global cruise company, set...

Comments / 0

Community Policy