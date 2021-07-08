Carnival Stock Has Cruised Lower. Is Now the Time to Buy?

Are These Top Entertainment Stocks On Your July 2021 Watchlist?. Like it or not, entertainment remains an important part of daily life, even amidst the current pandemic. As a result, entertainment stocks could be among the most active stocks in the stock market today. To begin with, most conventional means of entertainment were hit hard at the onslaught of the pandemic last year. This saw the likes of movie theaters, travel agencies, and live event managers operating at major losses. Fast forward a year later and these companies are now considered the biggest potential winners in the reopening trade. Evidently, analysts over at Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) recently initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV). In a research note, the firm hit LYV stock with a Buy rating, citing “strong secular growth in the global live events industry”.