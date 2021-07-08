NWS: Dangerous heat index values for Friday

TONIGHT: Hazy and muggy but mostly clear with lows in the lower 70s. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with haze and highs in the lower 90s. Heat index between 95-100. EXTENDED: Expect a hazy sunset into this evening thanks to wildfire smoke, and it's something we'll notice tomorrow as well. We'll potentially see some river valley fog, but not as apparent as earlier this week. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with a chance of a spot shower just to our east, and heat indices getting into the 95-100 degree range. The Weather Alert Day goes into effect Saturday and Sunday with heat indices climbing to 100-105 across the board. A weak front will try to move in from the north late Saturday into Sunday, bringing a chance for a storm or two on Sunday. However, it looks like the best shot will be into Monday with a disturbance rolling along the edge of high pressure. Scattered storms will cool us into the upper 80s to around 90, bringing us out of Weather Alert Day territory. Severe weather chances Monday look low with a considerable lack of low or mid-level wind shear. Temperatures try to warm back into the low to mid-90s by the rest of the week, but the upper high isn't looking as progressive as previous forecasts, meaning we could see a better chance of storms later in the week or next weekend. That said, we may have a couple days mid-late week that could send us back into another Weather Alert Day for heat.