Environment

NWS: Dangerous heat index values for Friday

Salina Post
Salina Post
 14 days ago
Dangerous heat index values are expected on Friday afternoon through early Friday evening. According to the National Weather Service, heat index values will range from 100 to 105. Make sure outdoor pets have a cool, shady place to be and have plenty of fresh water. Drink plenty of fluids and...

Salina, KS
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas.

#Heat Index
