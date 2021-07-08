Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

TikTok allegedly shows white men in suits pretending to be Medicare agents, scamming people (updated)

By Moises Mendez II
Posted by 
Daily Dot
Daily Dot
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vN14G_0arF8UKo00

A Baltimore man posted a video to TikTok alleging that two middle-aged white men in suits pretended to be insurance representatives for Medicare and were asking for people’s names and social security information.

In the video, one of the suited men suggests the two leave after the man starts filming them. The filmer also notes that his friend asked the duo for their business card. As they’re leaving, the alleged Medicare representative tells the man recording that he cannot videotape him without his permission. The man behind the camera denies that’s true.

The text on the video claims that “Before I turn(ed) on the camera, he said ‘I work for Medicare.’ Once I turn(ed) on the camera, he said he works for [himself].”

@luhvme2

TH REAL CROOKS WEAR SUITES 🤬🤬🤬 #Baltimore #Fyp #foryoupage #crooks #scammers

♬ original sound – LUHVmeTF

Since being posted in April by @luhvme2, over 179,000 people have viewed the video and over 20,000 people have liked it. The video seemingly recently appeared on many people’s “For You” page as comments from late June appear in the video’s comments section.

The video’s narrator adds context throughout the video via text. One text box reads, “All we did was ask them for a card and they got really defensive. He told us that if we’re not on Medicare then we don’t need a card.”

It continues to read, “My friend told him his mother needs it and he said ‘I don’t think so.’ It would not give them a card so that’s when my camera came on.”

Many of the comments thanked the TikToker for raising awareness about the alleged scam. “They need to have a task force to tracking those men down ASAP. This is awful. Just wrong,” one comment read.

Update 3:10pm CT, July 8: A Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services CMS spokesperson told the Daily Dot in a statement that Medicare-related scams—including people claiming to be Medicare representatives in-person—have been on the rise during the coronavirus pandemic. They added that senior citizens, in particular, are susceptible to being targeted by such scams.

They also said that Medicare will never ask anyone for their Medicare number and personal information unless the person has given pre-approval.

They warned people to not give out their Medicare card and number as well as social security card and number to anyone except those who should have them, like doctors, and instead treat them as if they were credit cards.

The spokesperson urged those who suspect fraud is happening to contact the HHS fraud hotline at: Toll Free: 1-800-447-8477 (which is 1-800-HHS-Tips).

The Daily Dot reached out to @luhvme2.

‘It still be bussin’ tho’: Little Caesars worker exposes pizza sauce in viral TikTok, dividing viewers

Woman throws drink at McDonald’s security guard—and gets beat up

‘I was scared for my life’: MMA fighter claims ‘self-defense’ after knocking out allegedly racist bar patron

Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.

Comments / 222

Daily Dot

Daily Dot

143K+
Followers
5K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The ultimate destination for original reporting on Internet culture and life online

 https://www.dailydot.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Text Box#Filmer#Luhvme2#Asap#Centers For Medicare#Medicaid Services Cms#Hhs#Mcdonald#Mma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TikTok
News Break
Mixed Martial Arts
News Break
Social Security
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Credit Cards
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Related
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Daily Dot

Video: Neighbor who ‘hates’ dogs allegedly lays thumbtacks to hurt them

A viral Reddit video shows a woman detailing how a neighbor has allegedly laid out thumbtacks to hurt dogs because he “hates them.”. Posted to r/iamatotalpieceofshit by u/Bigbutterybiscuit, the video was shot in an Atlanta-area apartment complex. The caption reads: “My neighbor at my apartment complex hates dogs and doesn’t want them near his porch so he laid out thumbtacks on the ground (in a common area) to hurt the dogs if they walk on the pine straw near his unit.”
InternetPosted by
Daily Dot

Facebook employees accused of accessing personal data to track women

A Facebook engineer used his access to user data to track down a woman who had left them after they fought, according to a new book. Insider reports that An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination, by Sheera Frenkel and Cecilia Kang, details how Facebook had numerous employees who abused their access to user data to track down women.
POTUSPosted by
Daily Dot

‘I just knew this was racist’: Black internet service worker called to house with minstrel statues in viral TikTok

A viral TikTok shows a Black internet service worker called to a house with minstrel statues in the Atlanta metro area. These figures, or coon caricatures, are violently anti-Black. Most of these figurines and statues, according to research by Ferris State University, contained glossy black ‘skin,’ bulging eyes, large red lips, a flat nose, and curly hair. They were meant to portray Black people as imbeciles, wild savages, childish buffoons, lazy deviants of sexual or criminal nature, or big-grinned servants.
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily Dot

‘I deserved equal treatment’: TikTok shows Black shopper waiting for help at Saks, sales rep ignores her

A New York City model shared her experience with racial microaggressions while shopping for wedding shoes at Saks Fifth Avenue. Erica Wiltz, or @itsdaddylonglegs on TikTok posted a video on the platform detailing the poor customer service—or lack thereof—that she received at the luxury department store. The TikTok has reached over 875,000 views, and those viewers are not happy.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘It’s really sad that people are trying to segregate children’: White TikTokers blasted for adopting Black child

A white TikTok influencer couple that posts under the username @happilyevansafterr faced backlash after making videos about the adoption of their Black son, Abriel. Reposting in honor of Juneteenth coming up! Let’s be the change! ✊🏾✊🏻#juneteenth #adoption #foryou #bethechange. ♬ Don’t Give Up On Me (From “Five Feet Apart”) –...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘Racial profiling. This is what this is’: TikTok shows Black women being accused of shoplifting at T.J. Maxx (updated)

A three-part series of TikTok videos documenting three Black women being suspected of shoplifting at a T.J. Maxx in Gilette, New Jersey, has gone viral and sparked accusations of racial profiling. @positive_nrgy. #tjmaxx #accusedofstealing. ♬ original sound – CDix. “He gonna stop us outside and say somebody called on us...
yoursun.com

LETTER: Be careful of calls from 'Medicare' scam

I feel this is a very important letter or information for the Medicare public. This is a heads up. Did you ever receive a call from "Medicare" saying your Medicare card was expiring? Did they say you'll be getting a new claim number?. Did that want information to "confirm" who...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Woman claims pay it forward gestures are a ‘scam’ in viral TikTok after paying $30 for another customer

A woman has sparked a conversation about “pay it forward” gestures after she complained about feeling obligated to cover the $30 order for the person in line behind her at Starbucks.Last week, Cody Katrina, who goes by the username @codykatrina on TikTok, uploaded a video to the app in which she described “paying it forward” as a “scam,” after she offered to pay for the person behind her in the Starbucks drive-thru after learning that the person in front of her had covered her order.“To the person that paid for my Starbucks, very kind gesture, but f*** you,” Katrina...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘It was a terrible work space’: TikTok shows entire McDonald’s staff quitting mid-shift

According to a TikTok posted by TikToker @zoey.isback, the entire staff at one McDonald’s location spontaneously quit, leaving the restaurant empty. The video begins with a handwritten sign reading, “Everyone quit, we are closed.” As the camera pans around the empty McDonald’s, the TikTok caption reads, “When everyone quit unexpectedly at the same time.”
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘This is not acceptable’: TikToker accuses adult influencer of ‘pedophile baiting’ by editing her photos to look like a teen

A TikToker accused an adult social media influencer of pedophile baiting in a viral video. The TikToker alleges the influencer edits her explicit content to make herself appear younger than she really is. The TikTok video, posted by @bekahdayyy on June 21, alleges the user—@cosmickitty143 on Instagram—took it “past the...
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Daily Dot

‘This ain’t it?’: Viral TikTok shows cops pulling over wrong car, cuffing driver anyway

A viral TikTok shows Las Vegas police officers pulling over the wrong car and apparently cuffing the Black driver anyway. Posted by @lastcall702, the in-progress video shows police with guns drawn on an unseen driver. An officer tells the man to take his seatbelt off and open the door. In short order, the videographer pans over to show at least five cars on an active scene.

Comments / 222

Community Policy