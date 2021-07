If you’re sick of trying to find a desktop graphics card, or simply want to take your games on the road without breaking the bank, today is the day to head to Newegg. The retailer is selling a 15.6-inch Gigabyte Aero with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 for $1549 after a $200 mail-in rebate. As long as you get that rebate, this is an excellent price for a laptop with that powerful GPU inside. The notebook normally costs $2,000.