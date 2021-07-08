Cancel
Electronics

You're Basically Stealing This TCL 4K TV From Walmart At $698

By Justin Diaz
Android Headlines
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalmart is having a good sale on this 4K smart TV from TCL right now, as the price has been dropped down to just $698 from its original price of $999. For this size of TV with this resolution and these features, Walmart is basically letting you steal it. This is one of TCL’s Class 4-Series smart TVs, and it comes with Roku built-in, as well as voice control.

InternetHGTV

Amazon Has a Secret Online Outlet and the Deals Are Good

Savvy shoppers know that Amazon Prime members often see better prices than non-members, but did you know that there's another way to save big while browsing Amazon? There's a website within a website just for clearance buys with discounted electronics, homewares, appliances and more up to 80 percent off. Yes, really. Amazon Outlet is kind of like the front dollar section of Target mixed with that random clearance aisle in the back of TJMaxx peppered with a little bit of Best Buy Black Friday sales. And don't get the "outlet" part confused with Amazon Second Chance. These products are brand-new, have never been opened and are massively discounted. It's a good rule of thumb to check this page first before doing a general search as you might find exactly what you're looking for already on sale. We've poured through the outlet's dozens of categories and highlighted the best sales, from bedding 80 percent off to lawn equipment under $80. There's a little bit of everything here. So, take a peek at our top picks and treat yourself to some seriously sweet deals.
ElectronicsCNET

'Alexa' isn't the only thing your Amazon Echo can listen for. Here's what else

Alexa-enabled devices with cameras can be your eyes while you're away, but any Amazon Echo device can become a second set of ears, whether you're at home or not. A surprisingly powerful new beta feature called Sound Detection lets Alexa listen for sounds other than just the wake word (typically "Alexa," but it doesn't have to be). When your device detects those sounds, it can then launch a series of commands in response.
Electronicsxda-developers

Samsung sneakily opened up its free TV streaming service to all

Samsung TV Plus is a TV streaming service that lets Samsung smart TV owners watch live TV channels for free. Initially, the service was exclusive to Samsung smart TVs, but that changed last year when the South Korean electronics giant brought it to mobile and tablets. Samsung also expanded the service to multiple markets, including India, earlier this year. But one hurdle remained: you must own a Samsung smart TV or a Galaxy smartphone to access this free TV streaming service. But that’s no longer the case.
ElectronicsPosted by
BGR.com

Last chance: Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is still $29 at Amazon

So many new readers flocked to BGR Deals during Prime Day, likely stumbling upon our content in search of the deepest Amazon discounts they could find. Needless to say, we helped them find killer deals on all sorts of popular best-sellers as well as some lesser-known gadgets that our longtime readers have been huge fans of. One such product is a little secret that our audience has loved for as long as we can remember. It’s a niche product that you’ve probably never heard of before, yet it’s hugely popular and it was pretty much guaranteed to sell out while...
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Samsung just launched a $200 smartphone with 2-day battery life

Samsung just launched an entry-level Android smartphone that has some decent specs, but the highlight is definitely the massive 6,000 mAh battery. That’s going to provide users with enough juice for up to two days of usage on a single charge — and the phone has a starting price of around $200. If all that sounds too good to be true, well, it sort of is too good to be true. The brand new Samsung Galaxy M32 handset will only be available in India on Monday, and it’s unclear whether it’ll launch in other markets anytime soon. Today’s Top Deal AirPods Pro sold...
ElectronicsPosted by
The Penny Hoarder

What’s the Difference Between Fire Stick and Roku? We’ve Got the Scoop

You’ve cut the cable cord but you still want to stream the hottest shows on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, Disney+ and more. But how will you access those streaming services now that you’ve smartly ditched the cable box and the bill that comes with it? Most people find themselves narrowing it down to Fire Stick or Roku. This guide gives you the scoop on Fire Stick vs. Roku. You will find:
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

Dell is practically giving away refurbished iPads this weekend

Tablets have carved their niche as mobile devices that fill the gap between smartphones and laptops. This is why tablet deals are always popular, and if you’re an Apple fan, you’re likely always on the lookout for iPad deals. However, if the discounted iPads that you see are still outside your budget, you might want to start searching for refurbished iPad deals, like Dell’s offer for the 128GB, Wi-Fi version of the 6th-generation iPad. The tablet’s price is down to $319, after a $138 discount to its original price of $457.
ElectronicsPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Samsung drops prices on Galaxy phones, tablets, TVs and smart watches

Samsung just wrapped up its “Discover Samsung” sales event to compete with Amazon’s Prime Day, but now the company has launched another. The tech giant is in the midst of a “Galaxy Week” sale on most products included in the Samsung Galaxy product line, including its phones, tablets and smart watches. Although not a part of the Galaxy collection, Samsung has also massively discounted its latest Neo QLED Smart TVs.
ElectronicsPhone Arena

Verizon has the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G on sale for $0 with almost no strings attached

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. 5G-enabled smartphones are pretty much ubiquitous these days, no matter where you like to do your shopping or what your favorite US carrier is, and unless you're a very demanding power user, we see no reason why you'd need to spend a small fortune... or in fact, anything at all on a mobile device capable of producing the best download speeds available in 2021.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Amazon Fire TV Stick price slashed to almost nothing at Staples

As we settle into this hot summer, our air-conditioned home theaters are looking better than ever, and within these Roku deals you might find the easiest way to access the best streaming content. One of the best ways to connect the internet and your TV is the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Media Player, currently only $38 at Staples. That’s an amazing $12 off its regular price of $50, a discount of nearly 25% off. That’s not a deal you want to miss.
Behind Viral VideosNewsweek

Secret Walmart Shopping Hack Revealed in TikTok Viewed Over 20 Million Times

A viral TikTok video claims to have found a way for shoppers to get an in-store discount at Walmart—but company experts say otherwise online. TikTok user Mittal Patel, also known by his username @iammittalpatel, shared his alleged shopping secret when visiting Walmart in mid-June. Since posting the video, it has been viewed over 20.5 million times and liked by more than 3.1 million savvy shoppers.
Electronicsgamingideology.com

Your Samsung TV gets another FREE channel and the timing couldn’t be better

Samsung TV users have already received a slew of free content this year with a number of streaming services launching on these popular TVs. Now another blockbuster channel is coming that won’t cost a cent to watch. Just before the kids split up for the long six-week school holidays, Rakuten TV has announced it is adding additional family entertainment to its portfolio with the launch of the LEGO channel in the UK.
Phone Arena

The noise-cancelling Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are cheaper than ever before

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Samsung's first "normal"-looking AirPods alternatives to integrate state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology are on sale yet again, and although Best Buy's hot new Galaxy Buds Pro deal is not technically scheduled to end anytime soon, we're pretty sure these bad boys will go out of stock in a matter of hours.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
People

Amazon's Outlet Store Has a Hidden Section of 'Super Discounts' — and They're All $10 and Under

You don't have to leave your home to score big outlet deals these days. Amazon's huge outlet store is packed with sales that you can shop anytime from your couch. The savings hub features competitive prices on electronics, tech, furniture, fashion, and beyond, but it's most impressive section has to be its ″Super Discounts,″ which are all priced at $10 and under. While these offers last, shoppers can get up to 72 percent off popular kitchen tools, workout clothes, stylish accessories, and more.
ElectronicsTechRadar

Best 85-inch TVs: extra-large screens worth buying

The best 85-inch TVs give a new meaning to the word ‘large’. But if you can fit one in your home, which are the best options?. As astonishingly big as they may sound, 85-inch TVs are now a prevalent part of today’s TV market. Almost always acting as the very upper limit of a TV’s sizing options, they make a case for ultra-large images with an impact simply not possibly on smaller models.
ElectronicsGamespot

Best Buy 24-Hour Flash Sale Has Steep Discounts On Apple Products, TVs, And More

Best Buy has kicked off another 24-hour flash sale featuring deals on Apple's iMac, the AirPods Max wireless headphones, and more. The flash sale only runs until tonight at 10 PM PT / 1 AM ET, so you'll have to hurry if you want to take advantage of any of these deals. If you're looking for game deals, Best Buy has a nice slate of Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation deals this week as well.

