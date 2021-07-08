Cancel
Nueces County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Nueces, San Patricio by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 09:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp. Target Area: Nueces; San Patricio The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Nueces River At Calallen affecting Nueces and San Patricio Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Nueces River At Calallen. * Until further notice. * At 7:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 6.7 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 7.5 feet by Saturday evening. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon. * Impact...At 7.5 feet, Moderate lowland flooding occurs. Roads flood through the lowest residential areas...cutting off homes near Calallen, and requiring evacuations. This includes the subdivisions of County Road 73 in Riverside Addition 1 and 2, Riverside Annex, Twin Lakes, Riverside Acres and homes in the Nueces River Estates and Lindgreen Estates. Hazel Bazemore Park and Labonte Park will also flood. Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed Nueces River Calallen 7.0 6.7 Fri 7 am 7.2 7.2 6.2 5.6 5.1

alerts.weather.gov

Nueces County, TX
San Patricio County, TX
Texas Cars
