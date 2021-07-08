Cancel
Stellantis, parent company of Dodge and Jeep, had an ‘EV Day’ and it was extremely weird

By Andrew J. Hawkins
The Verge
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStellantis is not a musical version of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof set in an underwater kingdom, but actually the name of the newly merged Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group, and the fourth largest automaker in the world. The company held an event Thursday to brief investors and media on its electrification strategy, and as befits a company that represents a mishmash of Italian, American, German, and French sensibilities, it was kind of a hot mess.

