Stellantis, parent company of Dodge and Jeep, had an ‘EV Day’ and it was extremely weird

The explosion of per-vehicle gross profit shows why buying a car or truck now is nuts. But lots of people did though they didn’t need to: inflationary mindset. I’ve covered the mindboggling price increases in the new and used vehicle markets, retail and wholesale, from various aspects since last year, including the collapse in new and used vehicle inventories across the US due to a mix of issues. Today, we’ll check into this on a per-vehicle basis, in dollars and percentages, in terms of what consumers are paying on average, and just how massive the profits are that consumers are allowing dealers to make. These are truly stunning times. And it’s another sign that something in the market has broken.