Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Arsenal’s Preseason Schedule & How to Watch

By Nathan Reynolds
SB Nation
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Euros have been entertaining, especially Denmark’s remarkable run and nearly making the Final. Arsenal fans got to see Xhaka’s best as Switzerland’s captain and Saka’s impact with England’s attack. But while we wait for further activity in the transfer market, we can start to look ahead towards Arsenal’s pre-season fixtures. Players recently reported back to training and the first summer friendly is less than a week away. Here’s a quick rundown of the key dates to know, the competitions, how to watch, and some questions to consider.

theshortfuse.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Willock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Cup#Camping World Stadium#Preseason Schedule How#Millonarios Time#Chelsea 10 Am#Tottenham 9 Am#Arsenal#Inter#Millosfcoficial#Floridacup#Florida Cup#European#South American#Brazilian#Columbia#Fox Sports#Espn#Scottish#Arsenal Com#Junior Gunners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Country
Denmark
News Break
World
News Break
Market Analysis
News Break
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Country
Switzerland
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Preseason friendly photo special: Arsenal defeated at Hibs

Arsenal kicked off their preseason with defeat to Scottish Premiership Hibernian at Easter Road. Gunners manager Mikel Arteta oversaw the 2-1 defeat, with his line-up a mixture of youth and experience with his players just over a week into preseason training. Hibs jumped ahead via a goal from Martin Boyle...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Arsenal look to secure standout academy attacker

After a flurry of moves of Arsenal academy players finding new homes on loan or leaving the club, one of the most promising offensive talents appears to be set to extend his time at the club. The Athletic is reporting that 18-year-old Kido Taylor-Hart has been offered a three-year contract.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Getting Dele firing again would be like a new signing for Tottenham

With Nuno Espírito Santo and Fabio Paratici joining Tottenham Hotspur, there is so much uncertainty regarding which direction the club will take as the summer transfer window continues. Up to this point, Spurs have yet to really move on the “painful rebuild” that has been needed for quite some time now.
SoccerSB Nation

William Saliba officially loaned to Olympique Marseille

William Saliba has been officially loaned to Ligue Un side Olympique Marseille for the 2021-22 season, as confirmed on Arsenal.com. Presumably, he’ll get significant playing time to help his development on loan that he would not get at Arsenal this season, especially with the rumored Ben White purchase. Saliba has yet to play a competitive match for Arsenal — he was immediately loaned back to St. Etienne when Arsenal bought him in 2019 and he spent the second half of last season on loan at Nice after playing a handful of matches for the Arsenal U23 squad.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Atletico Madrid to rival Inter Milan for Arsenal fullback Bellerin

Atletico Madrid have joined the battle for Arsenal fullback Hector Bellerin. The Spaniard is preparing to leave Arsenal this summer and is a confirmed target for Inter Milan. However, Italian transfer expert Nicolo Schira reports Inter are set to face competition from Atletico for Bellerin's signature this summer. Should Kieran...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Arsenal to loan-in Tammy Abraham?

Arsenal are eyeing a loan move for Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham. The reports seem to originate from The S*n, who we do not link to, but the transfer rumor has gained enough traction that most of the other outlets have run with it. The loan would reportedly come with an obligation to buy at £40M at the end of next season, which is fine because Arsenal are going to need to restock the striker pantry soon anyway.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mirror

Arsenal's no. 10's rated and slated as Emile Smith Rowe handed iconic shirt

Arsenal will line up next season with yet another academy star wearing an iconic kit number as Emile Smith Rowe is rewarded with both a new contract and the number 10 shirt. The 20-year-old South London born star has been a revelation since nailing down a spot in the Arsenal first team last Christmas, crucial to the upturn in fortunes for the Gunners following the festive period.
Premier Leaguevavel.com

Is Tammy Abraham the answer to Arsenal’s striker conundrum.

Mikel Arteta and Edu Gaspar are reportedly considering a shock move for out of favour Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham. West Ham and deadly rivals Tottenham Hotspur are also reportedly in the running for the front man but, according to the Daily Mail, the Gunners' are set to beat their London rivals to Abraham’s signature.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Hector Bellerin 'ready to leave Arsenal this summer after decade-long stay in north London... but club have yet to receive official offer for Spainard despite Bayer Leverkusen and LaLiga interest in past 12 months'

Hector Bellerin is prepared to leave Arsenal this summer following 10 years at the club, according to reports. The right-back joined in the summer of 2011 from Barcelona's La Masia academy and has gone on to make 239 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners. But the 26-year-old featured in...
UEFAPosted by
Daily Mail

Paul Pogba's Euro 2020 stunner against Switzerland, Dele Alli's Europa League overhead kick and Patrik Schick's long range effort against Scotland all make UEFA's shortlist for Goal of the Season

UEFA has announced its shortlist for the Goal of the Season award for 2020-21, with Paul Pogba, Dele Alli and Patrik Schick all in with a chance of winning the top prize. The award, given to the scorer of the best goal in any UEFA competition during the season, has been won by either Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi in four of the last five campaigns.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Jadon Sancho set to join Manchester United in next 48 hours

Jadon Sancho’s transfer to Manchester United appears imminent after he reportedly completed his medical with the side. Sancho is back from the Euro 2020 finals after his involvement in the game against Italy, where he was one of three England players to miss their penalties. United have been pursuing the...
SoccerPosted by
Indy100

Trolls pile onto Megan Rapinoe after shock USA loss in Olympics

After waiting five years to regain victory after losing to Sweden at the 2016 Olympics, the U.S. women’s soccer team faced a nearly identical fate in 2021, with Sweden once again defeating the team in a 3-0 match in Tokyo. While it’s a sad day for U.S. football fans (we, of course, mean “soccer,” but since this is an English publication, we must use the UK term that is “football” throughout), Megan Rapine’s critics are relishing in the team’s defeat, seeing it as her personal failure.

Comments / 0

Community Policy