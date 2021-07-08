Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

See Uma Thurman’s Daughter In Kill Bill 3

By Faith McKay
Posted by 
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Will we ever see a third volume of Kill Bill happen? There’s always a big question mark around this project. Some fans strongly feel that the first two volumes left the story complete. Also, there was some bad blood between director Quentin Tarantino and Uma Thurman after she was hurt in a car accident on set, and it’s never totally clear how well the pair have repaired their previously close relationship. Now, with the filmmaker saying he will only be making one more movie for Hollywood, it has everyone on edge. What will that project be? In a recent interview, Quentin Tarantino brought up the idea of Uma Thurman’s daughter starring in Kill Bill 3 at her side. That idea has everyone excited. Curious what it would look like?

www.giantfreakinrobot.com

Comments / 0

GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
730K+
Views
ABOUT

Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.

 https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Hawke
Person
Uma Thurman
Person
Joe Rogan
Person
Quentin Tarantino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bb#Reservoir Dogs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Theater & Dancemarketresearchtelecast.com

Why Uma Thurman Hated Doing The Famous Dance Scene In Pulp Fiction

Uma Thurman how much with an extensive career at the age of 51 that led her to live experiences of all kinds within the film industry. Both good and bad. Among the most forgettable is the famous dance scene with John Travolta in Pulp Fiction because the actress went through a crisis before doing it. What happened?
Moviestheplaylist.net

Quentin Tarantino Says His ‘Bounty Law’ Series Will Probably Still Happen In A Few Years

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has been doing a heap of various interviews, podcasts, and television appearances to promote the novelization of “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.” He’s said some interesting things in every interview, such as potentially having Uma Thurman co-starring with her real daughter, Maya Hawke, in the long-teased “Kill Bill 3,” a desire to remake “First Blood” with Adam Driver and Kurt Russell in the lead roles, and the idea of remaking “Reservoir Dogs” with an all-Black cast for his final film before considering to a stage version instead.
MoviesPolygon

Netflix’s Gunpowder Milkshake mashes up better thrillers, from Kill Bill to John Wick

Gunpowder Milkshake, the latest John Wick knockoff, can be described like this: What if that female-superheroes-assemble moment from Avengers: Endgame was expanded into a full two-hour movie, starring one of the actors from that specific scene, and incorporating plenty of bisexual lighting and a cute kid for good measure? The simplicity (and arguably superficiality) of this kind of girl-power-rah-rah energy is the fuel of Netflix’s unnuanced, ungraceful, often uninteresting Gunpowder Milkshake. The film’s intermittent delights are momentarily satisfying, but then numbness sets in, like the brain freeze that blooms after you slurp on the film’s titular ice-cream treat.
CelebritiesPosted by
610 Sports Radio

See Dolly Parton dressed as a Playboy Bunny for ‘#HotGirlSummer’

Pack it in everyone, Dolly Parton has won the internet. Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy and listen to Dolly Parton and more on our Country Love Exclusive Station. Dolly took to Instagram and posted a video where she was dressed up in the iconic Playboy Bunny outfit. “You’re probably wondering why I’m dressed like this,” Dolly says in the opening of the video. “Well, it’s for my husband’s birthday!”
TV & Videosenstarz.com

Sharon Osbourne Returns To 'The Talk'? More Buzzes Emerge Ahead Jerry O'Connell's Arrival On Show

Sharon Osbourne and her exit became highly publicized that a tabloid made several claims out of it. Osbourne's long-running career on "The Talk" came to an end after an episode showed her on-air feud with Sheryl Underwood. Following the incident, she went on a three-week hiatus before the former host decided to leave her post after the network's internal investigation.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Bridget Moynahan gets fans talking with some exciting news

Bridget Moynahan just managed to ignite a wave of excitement and nostalgia from an entire fandom with some big news. The Blue Bloods star's latest appearance has fans seeing memories of explosive fights, devastating apologies, and chipped teeth. WATCH: Sex and the City reboot release teaser trailer. Bridget was spotted...
CelebritiesEssence

Erykah Badu’s Daughter, Mars Merkaba, Is Showing Off Her New Summer Hair

See the budding pre-teen debut her latest style for the people!. Boy, how time flies! It seems like just yesterday, Erykah Badu and Jay Electronica gave birth to their beautiful daughter, Mars Merkaba in 2009. However, recently the proud mom posted a video of the young lady on Instagram, showing off her new hair and yes, we care. See her now!
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

See Mariah Carey's Lookalike Daughter Make Her Modeling Debut

This celebrity offspring is making her modeling debut in a very special way: by channeling her famous mom! In a new campaign for OshKosh B'gosh, Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey's daughter, Monroe Cannon, plays her mom at age 10. Monroe is just one of a few young models to portray famous figures as children in the back-to-school campaign, with the others taking on the roles of Muhammad Ali and Outkast musicians Andre 3000 and Big Boi. But, Carey's ad is extra special because she's being portrayed by her own 10-year-old lookalike daughter. Read on to see Monroe in action and to find out more about the Cannon-Carey family.
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Anna Faris is married! Actor revealed she and fiancé eloped

Anna Faris has taken the plunge again. The former “Mom” star revealed Monday on her podcast, “Anna Faris Is Unqualified,” that she has tied the knot with Michael Barrett. When discussing him in conversation with a guest caller, she referred to Barrett as “my fiancé” before pausing to share: “He's...

Comments / 0

Community Policy