See Uma Thurman’s Daughter In Kill Bill 3

Will we ever see a third volume of Kill Bill happen? There’s always a big question mark around this project. Some fans strongly feel that the first two volumes left the story complete. Also, there was some bad blood between director Quentin Tarantino and Uma Thurman after she was hurt in a car accident on set, and it’s never totally clear how well the pair have repaired their previously close relationship. Now, with the filmmaker saying he will only be making one more movie for Hollywood, it has everyone on edge. What will that project be? In a recent interview, Quentin Tarantino brought up the idea of Uma Thurman’s daughter starring in Kill Bill 3 at her side. That idea has everyone excited. Curious what it would look like?