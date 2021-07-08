Cancel
Wealthy US investments boss who hands out cash to the homeless in New York is facing arrest after her failed to show up to Westminster Magistrates Court for assaulting police officer

By Henry Martin For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
 14 days ago

A wealthy investment boss who hands out cash to the homeless in New York is facing arrest after he failed to show up in court for assaulting a police officer.

US citizen Roble Regal, 28, was arrested for threatening behaviour on Bread Street, near St Paul's Cathedral, on October 16 last year.

The Regal Investments chief executive then assaulted a police officer at Bishopsgate Police Station in the City of London.

Regal, who can be seen posing beside a private jet and Rolls Royce on his Twitter account, was due to be sentenced for assault but failed to attend Westminster Magistrates' Court.

The company boss had failed to attend a previous hearing at the same court because he was self-isolating after attending a business meeting in Geneva.

The Regal Investments chief executive then assaulted a police officer at Bishopsgate Police Station in the City of London

The multi-millionaire dialled in to to the court in March via video-link and admitted threatening behaviour and assaulting an emergency worker - a police officer named 'PC Hook'.

According to one of his press releases Regal has an 'exceptional gift' for trading financial securities. He comes from a family of Somali immigrants who fled the war torn country and settled in Toronto.

The press release which includes a YouTube link video to his philanthropic gesture says: 'The multi-millionaire investment firm manager has been suiting up as an average Joe and taking to the streets of New York City to 'bless' (his words) society's downtrodden.

'Disguised as a pizza deliveryman or garbage man, Roble Regal has personally handed out cash to New York City's homeless.'

Regal, who turned 28 today is facing arrest after District Judge John Zani said: 'Following Mr Regal's failure to appear at this court I issue a warrant for his arrest.'

