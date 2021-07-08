Cancel
Val Kilmer talks with voice box in new documentary trailer

By Nexstar Media Wire
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WJW) – Actor Val Kilmer speaks with a voice box in a trailer released for a documentary film about the actor’s life on Tuesday. Kilmer was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015. The documentary, titled “Val,” is made up of video taken by Kilmer over the course of his life...

Chicago Sun-Times

Val Kilmer opens up about his missteps and struggles in a fascinating documentary

The actor Val Kilmer sits behind a table at a Comic Con in London, looking pale and unsteady. His voice has been reduced to a whispering rasp following tracheostomy surgery for throat cancer in 2015 — though the good news is, the surgery was successful — and he tries to smile gamely as fan after fan asks him to sign posters and photos of his Iceman character in “Top Gun,” always asking for the same caption: “You can be my wingman any time. Iceman.”

