Would You Pay $75 To Ride a Refurbished Disneyland Attraction Early?!

By Quincy Stanford
disneyfoodblog.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you ever seen the glory of the backside of water?!. If you have, chances are you were cruising along on the Jungle Cruise in a Disney park! Both the Disney World and Disneyland versions of the Jungle Cruise have been under refurbishment for the past few months. The Disneyland Jungle Cruise has been closed during this time and now, select guests will get a chance to preview the reopened attraction…for a price!

