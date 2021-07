Naomi Osaka is one of the best tennis players in the world. She's a four-time Grand Slam singles champion, and she's about to represent Japan in the Olympics. And in a new Netflix documentary series, it's clear that these pressures and others have taken a toll on the 23-year-old. What you see in these three episodes also sheds light on her recent decisions to withdraw from Wimbledon and the French Open to prioritize her mental health. I'm Linda Holmes. And today we're talking about "Naomi Osaka" on POP CULTURE HAPPY HOUR from NPR, so don't go away.