The United States women's soccer team was just trounced by Sweden at the Olympics — and forward Megan Rapinoe is acknowledging, "We got our asses kicked." Sweden scored a stunning 3-0 victory over the United States in women's soccer at the Olympics on Wednesday, The Associated Press reports. It was an upset after the U.S. had been the favorites to win gold, the AP notes, while Sweden was ranked No. 5. The loss came after Sweden previously defeated the U.S. in the quarterfinals at the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016.