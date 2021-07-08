Cancel
Food & Drinks

How to Score a FREE Popcorn and Drink at Disney’s El Capitan Theatre

By Robin Burks
disneyfoodblog.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are SO excited about the release of Black Widow, the first Marvel theatrical release in FOREVER. And although Black Widow will also release on Disney+ with Premier Access (for an additional fee of $30), there’s at least one good reason to go see the film at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood!

