Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

NEW: COVID-19 Cases On the Rise in Central Florida

By Jess Landers
disneyfoodblog.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to COVID-19 and health and safety guidelines, we have seen a lot of changes throughout Florida and Disney World. Disney World, which is located in both Orange County and Osceola Counties of Florida, has adjusted their mask policy for vaccinated guests, reduced social distancing, and began increasing capacity. We learned not long ago that COVID-19 cases were slightly increasing in Florida residents, and we have a new update regarding Florida COVID cases.

www.disneyfoodblog.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orlando, FL
Health
State
Florida State
Orlando, FL
Coronavirus
Orange County, FL
Government
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Coronavirus
County
Orange County, FL
Local
Florida Health
Orange County, FL
Coronavirus
Orlando, FL
Government
Orange County, FL
Health
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Florida#Covid 19#Health And Safety#Weather#Disney World#The Orlando Sentinel#Dfb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL warns that teams with COVID-19 outbreaks could forfeit games

The NFL warned teams in a Thursday memo that they could be forced forfeit games this season if they are unable to play due to outbreaks among players not vaccinated against the coronavirus. “If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

New Capitol Police chief to take over Friday

Incoming U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger will take over on Friday, the Capitol Police Board announced Thursday. The Capitol Police Board officially announced that Manger, who served over four decades in policing, was chosen to helm USPC. Manger’s selection was first reported by The Associated Press, and confirmed by...
InternetPosted by
The Hill

Website outages hit Olympics, Amazon and major banks

Multiple major websites were down for about an hour Thursday afternoon in an apparent widespread outage linked to the global content distribution network Akamai. Sites hit spanned many different fields, including the site for the upcoming Olympic Games. However, the impacted websites appeared to be operating again around 1 p.m....
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

IRS warns people not to fall for child tax credit scams

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is doubling down on warnings about the possibility of child tax credit scams. “#IRS reminder: Be alert to criminals that ask by phone, email, text or on social media to verify your information claiming it’s needed to get advance #ChildTaxCredit payments. http://irs.gov/childtaxcredit20,” the IRS tweeted Thursday.

Comments / 1

Community Policy