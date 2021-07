STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Assemblyman Mike Tannousis will host a neighborhood cleanup event Saturday as part of the latest effort to reduce litter conditions in his district. The event will be in partnership with the Protectors of Pine Oaks Woods and the city Department of Sanitation from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Volunteers will meet at the intersection of Quincy Avenue and McLaughlin Street in South Beach.