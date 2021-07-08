Chadwick Boseman’s final performance as T’Challa unveiled in trailer for Marvel’s What If...?

Chadwick Boseman ’s final performance as T’Challa has been unveiled in a new trailer for Marvel ’s upcoming animated series What If...?

Boseman voices T’Challa (who in this version of events becomes Star-Lord) in the show, scheduled for release on Disney+ on 11 August.

This marks Boseman’s final performance as the character. The actor died in August 2020 of colon cancer aged 43.

He made his debut as T’Challa in the MCU in the 2016 Captain America: Civil War , before portraying the character again in the celebrated Black Panther in 2018.

Boseman reprised the role in Avengers: Infinity War in 2018 and Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

What If...? explores alternative scenarios in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, asking what the MCU would look like if major moments from previous films had unfolded differently.

The animated characters share a physical likeness to the actors who have portrayed them on the screen, and those actors voice them too.

In addition to Boseman, What If...? will thus feature Hayley Atwell (Peggy Carter), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Samuel L Jackson (Nick Fury), Michael B Jordan (Killmonger), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), and many more.

What If...? is part of the MCU’s Phase Four, which has also included the series WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki . More than 10 films are also planned, beginning with Black Widow.