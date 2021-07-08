Cancel
Shadyside, OH

House of the Week: An Architectural Gem in Shadyside

pittsburghmagazine.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis six-bedroom home has been completely restored with modern conveniences while retaining its original features and charm. Each light-filled room has its own distinct presence. Gleaming wood floors and high ceilings enhance every room throughout the house. The intricate oak and mahogany woodwork are original to this historic house, while the gourmet kitchen is appointed with the original ceramic tile and furnished with marble counters and luxury appliances. Each bathroom has been renovated in keeping with the style of the house. The private landscaped yard is perfect for entertaining, recreational activities, and relaxing. Enjoy the convenience of the West Shadyside location, which is walkable to the shops, parks, hospitals, and universities of Shadyside and Oakland.

