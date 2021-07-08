Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden announces end date for U.S. war in Afghanistan

Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CpXj8_0arF5e2900

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday said the U.S. military mission in Afghanistan will conclude on Aug. 31, saying “speed is safety” as the United States seeks to end the nearly 20-year war.

“We did not go to Afghanistan to nation build,” Biden said in a speech to update his administration’s ongoing efforts to wind down the U.S. war in Afghanistan. “Afghan leaders have to come together and drive toward a future.”

Biden also amplified the justification of his decision to end U.S. military operations even as the Taliban make rapid advances in significant swaths of the country.

The effort to further explain his thinking on Afghanistan comes as the administration in recent days has repeatedly sought to frame ending the conflict as a decision that Biden made after concluding it’s an “unwinnable war” and one that “does not have a military solution.”

“How many more, how many more thousands of American daughters and sons are you willing to risk?” Biden said to those calling for the U.S. to extend the military operation. He added, “I will not send another generation of Americans to war in Afghanistan, with no reasonable expectation of achieving a different outcome.”

Biden said he didn’t trust the Taliban but trusted the capacity of the Afghan military to defend the government.

Before his speech, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden administration officials always anticipated an “uptick” in violence and greater turmoil as the U.S. withdrawal moved forward. She added that prolonging U.S. military involvement, considering former President Donald Trump had already agreed to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan by May 2021, would have led to an escalation of attacks on American troops.

“The question fundamentally facing him was after 20 years was he going to commit more American troops to a civil war in Afghanistan,” Psaki said.

Biden said it was “highly unlikely” that one government will control Afghanistan after the U.S. pullout, and urged the Afghan government to reach a deal with the Taliban.

The president added that there is no “mission accomplished” moment as the U.S. war comes to an end.

“The mission was accomplished in that we got Osama bin Laden and terrorism is not emanating from that part of the world,” he said.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
39K+
Followers
54K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War In Afghanistan#U S#Taliban#Americans#White House#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Military
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSNewsweek

U.S. Carries Out Multiple Airstrikes to Support Afghan Forces as They Fight Taliban

The U.S. carried out multiple airstrikes this week to support Afghan forces as they fight the Taliban in Afghanistan, the Associated Press reported. The move comes as the U.S. phases out its troop withdrawal from the country that President Joe Biden said will be complete by Aug. 31. A defense official said more than four U.S. airstrikes occurred Wednesday and Thursday and at least two targeted military equipment that the Taliban stole from Afghan forces.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CNN

Biden showed the Black community he gets it

(CNN) — "It's a simple basic proposition" President Joe Biden said Wednesday night during his CNN town hall, arguing that getting a Covid-19 vaccine was an easy decision. After all, he reminded us, more than 600,000 Americans have died, more people than in all the US wars combined. Riffing off stats, Biden told the invite-only crowd at at Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati, Ohio, that recent data on Covid-19 deaths tells us that an overwhelming majority of them are of people who have not been vaccinated.
POTUSWashington Post

Biden’s options to avert disaster in Afghanistan are shrinking

President Biden has a few precious weeks to bolster his plan for withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan so that the country doesn’t degenerate into an even more chaotic and dangerous mess. The impact of the U.S. departure is proving more swift and shattering than even the pessimists predicted. Biden...
POTUSNBC News

U.S. is still carrying out airstrikes against Taliban in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON — The U.S. military has conducted a half-dozen airstrikes against the Taliban in the past 30 days, including several since the symbolic end of U.S. involvement in Afghanistan with the departure ceremony for the U.S. commander last week, two defense officials said. The officials said the U.S. conducted two...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Ordinary Joe Biden

(CNN) — It's often said that each US president is the direct antidote to the excesses of his predecessor. You might have noticed that Donald Trump -- who made his name by literally splashing it across apartment blocks, hotels, airliners, steaks and pretty much anything else that could be sold -- was not the humblest president in US history. He was forever boasting about how smart he was, awarding himself A grades for his often-questionable performance -- for instance, on the pandemic -- and boasting falsely that no president before him had achieved what he did.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden's confused China policy

President Joe Biden ’s China policy is a paradox of his own making. On the one hand, the president has insisted that the United States will compete with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) when necessary, and has described that competition in stark terms: democracy versus authoritarianism. On the other, Biden has identified climate change as “the number one issue facing humanity” — one that demands a global response from the world’s leading polluters, including Beijing.
Presidential ElectionNBC News

First Trump, now Biden: Ukraine feels jilted by its American ally

WASHINGTON — The White House said Wednesday it invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to meet President Joe Biden next month, but the visit will come later than Kyiv had hoped, reinforcing a perception in Ukraine that a country pressured by the last U.S. president is also getting less than favored treatment from the new one.
Presidential ElectionUS News and World Report

Biden Picks Comcast Adviser as Top U.S. Diplomat in Canada

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Wednesday selected friends and campaign donors for a set of ambassador slots, including nominating a Comcast Corp adviser as the top U.S. diplomat in Canada. Biden picked David Cohen, a senior adviser to Comcast chief executive Brian Roberts and a key lobbyist for the...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

US carries out first airstrike in Somalia since Biden took office

The US military on Tuesday carried out an airstrike against terrorist militants in Somalia — the first such strike in the country since President Joe Biden took office in January. The airstrike targeted al Shabaab fighters in the city of Galkayo, which is in the central part of the country...
Washington StatePosted by
Reuters

Biden, Ukraine's Zelenskiy to meet Aug. 30 in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Washington next month to discuss energy issues and threats posed by Russia to the eastern European country’s sovereignty, according to the White House. The Aug. 30 White House meeting will allow Biden to declare...

Comments / 0

Community Policy