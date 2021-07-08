Cancel
Showtime’s ‘The First Lady’ Casts Kiefer Sutherland as President Franklin D. Roosevelt

Cover picture for the articleThe upcoming Showtime anthology series, The First Lady, has announced another addition to its star-studded cast in the form of actor Kiefer Sutherland (Designated Survivor) as President Franklin D. Roosevelt, according to Deadline. The series is created by writer Aaron Cooley (Best. Worst. Weekend. Ever) and began its filming and production in February 2021. Cooley wrote many of the series episodes and will serve as an executive producer alongside Jeff Gaspin (Project Runway), Brad Kaplan (Mr. Church), Andrew Wang (The Lying Game), Viola Davis (The Help), Cathy Schulman (Crash, Angela’s Eyes), Julius Tennon (Dazed and Confused), Susanne Bier (After the Wedding, Bird Box). Bier has also boarded the series as the director while Schulman will serve as the Showtime original’s showrunner.

