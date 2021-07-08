Showtime’s ‘The First Lady’ Casts Kiefer Sutherland as President Franklin D. Roosevelt

Another face from beyond the grave will be returning for the upcoming Dexter revival as Jennifer Carpenter‘s Debra Morgan is expected to be involved in the series. The revelation came from John Lithgow, who was recently confirmed to be returning for the 10-episode limited series. The Trial & Error star, who played the infamous Trinity Killer in Season 4 of the hit Showtime drama, will appear in flashback form, and he won’t be the only one. According to Lithgow, Carpenter was also part of the reunion with Dexter star Michael C. Hall and showrunner Clyde Phillips.