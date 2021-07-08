Cancel
The Chihuahua Health Secretariat regrets the lack of honesty in the Miss Mexico pageant

Cover picture for the articleThen what 15 title contestants and one Miss Mexico employee tested positive in favor of Covit-19, The Chihuahua State Health Secretary Ruled him Outbreak of competition. “The Chihuahua State Health Secretary Miss Mexico regrets the lack of honesty and transparency of the organizing committee of the pageant And encourages people who have been in close contact with competitors or collaborators to be isolated for 14 days by knowing the onset of symptoms, ”he said in a statement.

