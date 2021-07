The Volkswagen Group considers itself well equipped for a zero-emission and autonomous future of mobility. “With our NEW AUTO strategy, we will reinvent Volkswagen by 2030,” said CEO Herbert Diess at the virtual Annual General Meeting of the Volkswagen Group. “The cars on our roads will be sustainable, safe, smart and ultimately autonomous within the next ten years. Individual mobility has a bright future. With our strong brands and global technology platforms, we have a clear plan to play a leading role in the new world of mobility, too.”