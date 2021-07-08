Cancel
New Doc Gives Bush Administration's View of 9/11 Attacks

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 15 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Jeff Daniels will narrate a new documentary, “9/11: Inside the President's War Room,” that will tell the story of the attacks through the eyes of the Bush administration. Apple+ and the BBC will collaborate on the project, which will debut in September near the 20th...

