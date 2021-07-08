Grindstone Lake Bible Camp starts 2021 season
At a meeting of the “St. Croix Fundamentalist Ministers Association ‘’ in 1932 it was decided that a Young Peoples Bible Camp should be created. The ministers, from Hinckley, Pine City, Mora and Grantsburg, first planned on the camp to be at Yellow Banks Boy Scout Camp. At a later meeting they learned about a pavilion and two cottages that were available to rent the week of June 20-27, 1932 on the south end of Grindstone Lake, so they made the change. One hundred campers attended that first camp...which is what we now know as Grindstone Lake Bible Camp.www.pinecountynews.com
