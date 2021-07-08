Cancel
Public Safety

Arrest Made in DC Mother's Murder

By Pat Collins
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA suspect was arrested in the killing of a mother of five found stabbed to death on Mother’s Day, police say. Georgette Banks, 47, was found in the stairwell of an apartment building on MLK Avenue in Southeast D.C. on May 10. Police said Thursday they arrested 53-year-old David Maurice...

Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Autumn Hallow: Despite 30 police calls, dad and stepmom starve, withhold water & beat beloved girl to death

The father and stepmother of slain Minnesota girl Autumn Hallow admitted in court this week that they killed the child while doling out punishment. As CrimeOnline previously reported, an autopsy revealed that 8-year-old Autumn had atrophied muscles and significant hair loss, puncture wounds on her head, bleeding on the brain and in the abdomen, and bruises on her hips and hands.
Williamsport, PApahomepage.com

Police respond to shooting at Williamsport hair studio

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police responded to reports of a shooting at R&B Hair Studio in Williamsport Wednesday afternoon. The shooting was on the corner of Little League Boulevard and Campbell Street just after 12 p.m., police say. At this time, police have not released any information on a...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Mississippi man, 28, HID in mall bathroom where he raped and tried to murder a mother - then fled when victim's husband heard her screams and raced in to save her

A Mississippi man allegedly hid in a public bathroom at a high-end outlet mall, before he raped and assaulted a woman from Oklahoma who stepped inside the restroom Monday night. Gulfport, Mississippi police said Andrew Malik Jones, 28, was hiding in the restroom at Gulfport Premium Outlets around 6.45pm Monday...
Queens, NYNew York Post

Wild video shows teenager trying to evade gunman before being shot in Queens

Wild video released by police Monday night shows a 16-year-old desperately trying to evade a Queens gunman before being shot in the right leg as he runs away. The teen was blasted at close range by a male suspect during the confrontation outside a 99-cent store on Merrick Boulevard near 111th Avenue in Jamaica on Sunday afternoon, according to footage released by the NYPD.
Saint Louis, MOFox5 KVVU

Man shot dead by person he was trying to rob in St. Louis, police say

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was shot and killed while attempting to rob a person in downtown St. Louis late Sunday night, St. Louis police said. The shooting took place in the 500 block of N. 14th Street, about a block south of Washington Avenue, around 11:40 p.m. Officers said the preliminary investigation suggests the man was trying to rob a victim at the location when he was shot.
Health ServicesBBC

Man awaiting trial for his mother's murder found dead

A man is believed to have killed himself while awaiting trial for the murder of his 85-year-old mother. Mark Herman, 54, had been charged with killing Loretta Herman at her home in Ilford, east London, on 9 April. Mr Herman had called 999, telling operators he had drowned her. On...
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Make Arrest In South Side Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police say they have arrested a suspect in a shooting on the South Side that happened early on Saturday morning. Police arrested 22-year-old Rafik White of Duquesne. RELATED: Man Shot In Neck And Chest In South Side Flats, Transported In Critical Condition White is being charged with criminal attempted homicide and aggravated assault. A man was shot just before 2:00 a.m. on Bingham Street in South Side Flats. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. White is currently being held in the Allegheny County Jail.
Stockton, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

1 Man Dead, 1 Hurt In Stockton Shooting

STOCKTON (CBS13) — One man is dead and another man was hurt in a shooting in Stockton Tuesday night, police say. Stockton police say officers responded to the 1800 block of S. San Joaquin Street a little after 9:30 p.m. to investigate a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers found two shooting victims. One 33-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene by medics, police say. The second victim, a 41-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Homicide Investigation: Detectives are investigating a homicide in the 1800 block of S. San Joaquin St. Last night, 2 men were found shot & sadly 1 man was pronounced deceased at the scene. Anyone with info is encouraged to call 209-937-8377. pic.twitter.com/26OJmcNtQa — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) July 21, 2021 Exactly what led up to the shooting is under investigation by homicide detectives. No description of any possible suspect has been released at this point. The name of the man killed has also not yet been released.

Comments / 0

