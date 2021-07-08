Arrest Made in DC Mother's Murder

STOCKTON (CBS13) — One man is dead and another man was hurt in a shooting in Stockton Tuesday night, police say. Stockton police say officers responded to the 1800 block of S. San Joaquin Street a little after 9:30 p.m. to investigate a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers found two shooting victims. One 33-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene by medics, police say. The second victim, a 41-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Homicide Investigation: Detectives are investigating a homicide in the 1800 block of S. San Joaquin St. Last night, 2 men were found shot & sadly 1 man was pronounced deceased at the scene. Anyone with info is encouraged to call 209-937-8377. pic.twitter.com/26OJmcNtQa — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) July 21, 2021 Exactly what led up to the shooting is under investigation by homicide detectives. No description of any possible suspect has been released at this point. The name of the man killed has also not yet been released.