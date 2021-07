Conor McGregor is healing up from a leg break in the Octagon but at least he can do it in style, on a new huge yacht. Conor McGregor is having to spend some time on the sideline after his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. McGregor broke his leg in the first round of the main event trilogy fight against Poirier and needed to have surgery after to fix it. Now he will likely be out of competition for a year in order to heal completely. In true McGregor style, he will be spending his rehab in the luxurious style he is used to. McGregor took ownership of a brand new limited edition Yacht.