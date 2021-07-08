Cancel
ECB failed to agree on new guidance, to revisit July 22 – sources

By Stephen Culp
Metro International
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFURT (Reuters) – European Central Bank policymakers failed to agree on a new policy guidance when they finalised the conclusion of a broad strategy review and will revisit the issue on July 22, three sources familiar with the discussion said on Thursday. The ECB unveiled a new inflation target on...

