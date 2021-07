CLEVELAND, Ohio — With just four games last season and a late start, Hawken is making the most of a full summer in preparation for the high school football season. Quarterback Terrence S. Robinson II led Hawken last season with 793 yards and six touchdowns with a 57 percent completion rate, plus two more rushing TDs. He set the school record for competitions in a game, connecting on 26 against Berkshire. He also completed at least 62 percent of his passes in three of Hawken’s four games and has two targets back this year in A.J. Sands (165 yards, one TD on 15 receptions) and Jordan Harrison, who doubles as a cornerback after giving up just two completions on seven targets last year.