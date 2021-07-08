Cancel
Video Games

Sonic Colors Ultimate Brings in Metal Sonic for Rival Rush

By Jenni Lada
Siliconera
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a new Sonic Colors Ultimate trailer, and it focuses completely on new additions and various improvements. Sega goes through each update in the video. Things start off with details about the visual changes. But after that, it gets into new Sonic Colors Ultimate content, like the Rival Rush with Metal Sonic.

