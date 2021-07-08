Who’s Happy About In-Person Summer School? NYC Parents.

NEW YORK — There were sparkly unicorn backpacks, Pokémon baseball caps and brightly colored hair bows among the hundreds of thousands of New York City students pouring into classrooms for the first day of summer school this week.

At Central Park East II, in East Harlem, a group of six students was reminded how to put on their masks properly, securely over their noses. Down the hallway, another group played an icebreaker game. “How are you feeling?” the teacher called out. “Nervous!” one fifth grader replied. And in the library, two students completing word search puzzles compared how tall they’d grown since they’d last been together.

“It’s important for my daughter to get up, get back in the building and into a structured lifestyle,” said Rasheedah Harris, who sent her child to the site at TAG Young Scholars, a school in East Harlem. “She’s happy being home alone, but her socialization skills are gone. We’ve just been home playing video games.”

Over the past school year, roughly 600,000 of the 1 million students in New York’s public schools, the nation’s largest system, remained in remote learning, often out of concerns about the health risks of in-person schooling. Now many parents have decided that with virus rates as low as they have been in months, it is safe for their children to make a much-needed return to classrooms.

As a result, New York City’s summer school session got off to a bustling start as children began reacquainting with peers and playing academic catch-up in preparation for the fall, when all students will be required to return to class.

While last summer’s city learning program, fully virtual, enrolled 177,000 students, about 201,000 children are enrolled in this year’s in-person program so far, according to the city’s preliminary numbers, with the possibility that more children could participate.

With that surge in interest, school and city officials had to reshape some of the logistics of the program in the last week after many parents had trouble enrolling their children and some schools expressed concern about staffing shortages. The Department of Education said that all students wanting to join the program would be accommodated.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, who helped welcome nearly 300 students at Brooklyn’s Public School 6 in Flatbush on Tuesday morning, said the challenges in planning this year’s session, which the city named “Summer Rising,” arose because of the program’s scale and the heightened interest from families. “It’s the biggest effort we’ve ever seen for a summer in this city and exactly the right time for it,” de Blasio said.

In April, New York City announced an ambitious new approach to its summer programming: The city’s education department, which typically runs remedial classes over the summer, and its Youth and Community Development Department, which coordinates free recreational programming, said that they would jointly offer a full-day program, open to all children in the city. Summer Rising, a roughly $200 million program, would run across 800 sites throughout New York City.

But with only three months to fully plan the program, principals, families and organizational leaders across the city complained of numerous difficulties.

Many parents stumbled through the online application process and in some cases struggled to determine whether they had successfully registered their children; others were initially told to bring their children to sites up to an hour away from their homes. Some principals reported wait lists of more than 400 students in recent weeks.

And some community-based organizations coordinating recreational programming scrambled to find sufficient staffing, as did some of the schools after a stressful year for city teachers.

“After the year we’ve had, there aren’t as many people who want to work 12 months,” said Mark Cannizzaro, president of the principals union, the Council of School Supervisors and Administrators. Cannizzaro said that half of the 10 sites his team visited Tuesday were having staffing issues, including a lack of support staff for students with disabilities.

Several sites said they were able to address their staffing issues by Tuesday’s start date, with solutions including bringing in substitute teachers and speeding up the process for giving organizational staff members clearance to work.

In recent weeks the Department of Education took more control of the enrollment process, and last Wednesday the city’s schools chancellor, Meisha Porter, announced that all schools would accommodate every student who arrived on opening day. But some parents said they were confused about whether their local sites had space or whether their wait-listed children would be able to participate.

“They told us to just show up,” said Joannie Acevedo, 48, who faced glitches in the online application system when she tried to enroll her son in May.

On Tuesday, at her East Harlem site, she said she was told that her son was not properly registered, so she would have to take him home and come back the next morning. He started the program successfully Wednesday. “He needs to get out of the house and be around his peers,” Acevedo said.

Thema Bradford, 46, and her daughter, Imani, had eagerly anticipated the first day of the program at St. Clair McKelway in Brownsville in Brooklyn. Bradford, a mental health counselor, said her daughter was frequently distracted during remote learning last year.

“My concern with her is the social-emotional learning part, less the academic part, because she’s got the math and stuff down,” Bradford said. “She was superbored on the computer.”

Summer Rising — featuring field trips, arts and crafts, and, at some sites, puppeteering — promised to infuse the season with joy after months of isolation.

With the coronavirus vaccines not yet approved for children younger than 12, Bradford was nervous about sending her daughter back into a classroom, as the threat of the more contagious delta variant of the virus continues to loom.

“We remember to keep our masks on indoors,” she said as her daughter demonstrated what it looked like to stand 6 feet away from peers. “I’m just going to keep my fingers crossed for the summer.”

With low virus rates and most restrictions eased in June, the idea of children back in the classroom was not so daunting anymore for many parents.

“Parents saw the city was opening up and most of our teachers are vaccinated, so they felt a little more comfortable,” said Sharon Porter, principal of PS 6 in Flatbush.

About 60% of school staff members had been vaccinated as of late June, according to the city.

At several schools, students were greeted Tuesday with temperature checks and heaps of spare masks. Every other week, each school hosting Summer Rising will test 10% of randomly selected students and staff members for the virus.

Schools have not been shown to be a place where the virus spreads. During the last academic year, the citywide positive test rate in schools was only 0.40%.

As city officials worked to address parents’ concerns about enrollment and safety, transportation brought another set of challenges.

Originally, the education department had said buses would be provided only for students required to attend summer school, either because of academic standing or disabilities. Later, the department expanded busing options and said it would provide carfare reimbursements for families struggling to get their children to the program.

But Advocates for Children of New York, a nonprofit, said a reimbursement system excludes children who cannot afford the upfront payment. Prepaid car service is available for students who live in shelters, and MetroCards are available to all families, the department said in a statement.

With all the confusion of the preceding weeks, this week brought a welcome sight for many families and teachers: jumping, giggling and sing-songing children arriving for school.

Naomi Peña, 41, who has one child going into ninth grade and twins going into sixth grade, noticed all the ways in which remote learning reshaped her children’s habits. One twin refused to remove her mask even while eating outside, opting only for foods she could slip underneath. The other created his own world online, communicating with friends primarily through his Xbox.

The start of Summer Rising brought her family a breath of relief. “They need to start easing into being in spaces with other people,” she said. “And I need to start doing a few hours of work a day. That’s hard to do in a home with kids.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times .