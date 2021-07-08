‘The Tomorrow War 2’ in the Works at Amazon, Chris Pratt and Director Chris McKay Expected to Return
The Tomorrow War will apparently never end because we’re getting The Tomorrow War 2. And I swear to gosh, if they don’t call it The 2morrow War, they’re wasting our time. Director Chris McKay and star Chris Pratt are both expected to return for the sequel, and there are currently discussions to bring the entire creative team from the first film back as well. There are no story details at the moment, but the first film involved people from the future recruiting folks from the past to help fight a war against monstrous aliens.www.slashfilm.com
