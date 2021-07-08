‘The Tomorrow War 2’ in the Works at Amazon, Chris Pratt and Director Chris McKay Expected to Return

A lot of people have said and done some silly things when they were either drunk or high on something. What’s unfortunate is that a lot of folks don’t remember it the next day and have to face the consequences of what they said. In Chris Pratt’s case though, this could have been a lot worse than it turned out to be. Had his costar Dave Bautista taken Pratt’s Ambien-induced wrestling challenge seriously it’s very likely that Chris would have been folded up like a pretzel. But the two tend to get along so well that it was easy for Dave to shrug and laugh it off once everything was explained since Chris, who apparently wrestled as an amateur in the past, nothing like the WWE, didn’t even recall sending the message. But one can easily imagine that if Pratt and Bautista were to step into the same ring that the match wouldn’t last very long unless Chris could find a way to escape. It’s true that Pratt has bulked up over the years and managed to get in great shape for his current roles as an action star, but there’s a big difference between hitting the gym to look the part and taking on the actual experience of a wrestler.