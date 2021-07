We only just received Pixar's newest feature film Luca into our hearts, but the studio is already moving forward to promote it's next adventure., Interestingly, Turning Red will also deal with a story about a kid who can look both human, and like something very different. However, that's where similarities end, because the first trailer for Turning Red shows us a much more modern tale about a young girl who transforms into a giant red panda. It's like Teen Wolf, but cuter. Check out the trailer above.