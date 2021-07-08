Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Hughes Files SB 1 on election integrity

ktbb.com
 15 days ago

AUSTIN — East Texas state Senator Bryan Hughes Thursday filed Senate Bill 1, addressing the security, accountability, and accessibility of Texas elections, as the special legislative session got underway in Austin. It’s a followup to his SB 7, which fell short during the regular session. In a prepared statement, Hughes said, “In Texas elections, we want to make sure it is easy to vote and hard to cheat. Senate Bill 1 does just that by making sure Texans can cast their votes with confidence that they’ll be counted and the results will be reported accurately.” A public hearing on the bill is set for Saturday. Governor Abbott has made such legislation a priority for the special session.

ktbb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Hughes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Texas State#East Texas#Senate Bill#Sb 7#Texans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Bowie, TXbowienewsonline.com

Election filings open with 2 for mayor in Bowie

Opening day for election filing saw two candidates throw their hats into the ring for mayor of the City of Bowie. Filing began Monday and will end on Aug. 16. In the City of Bowie, three council positions and mayor will be on the ballot. Mayor Gaylynn Burris filed for re-election, along with Glenda Durham.
Texas Statetexasscorecard.com

Bill Filed Would Audit 2020 Election in Major Texas Counties

While the special legislative session in Austin is still frozen after Democrats fled for Washington, D.C., to avoid voting on election integrity legislation, a newly filed bill would subject the 2020 election in Texas to a forensic audit. Dubbed the “Texas Voter Confidence Act,” House Bill 241 by State Rep....
Congress & Courtstelegraphherald.com

Jones: Election integrity takes devastating hit from Supreme Court

Election integrity took a devastating hit this month as a result of the Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee Supreme Court decision. In Brnovich v. DNC, the court arguably disabled the only remaining tool the nation has to avoid the enforcement of discriminatory voting laws, Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. Section 2 lets people sue a state for maintaining voting laws that result in the “denial or abridgment of the right of any citizen of the United States to vote on account of race or color.”
Mineola, TXktbb.com

Hughes defends election bill

AUSTIN — The Texas Senate has passed its election integrity bill, but Republicans there say Democrats in the House are wasting their time with their flight to Washington. Senator Bryan Hughes of Mineola wrote the measure, and he says the bill actually includes more options to vote by adding early voting hours and requiring employers to let their workers off to vote early. The bill would ban drive-thru voting and stop county elections departments from sending out unsolicited vote-by-mail applications.
Electionswbap.com

Rick Roberts: Are The Democrats Lying About The Texas Election Integrity Bill?

It’s racist! It will suppress minority votes! It will make it harder to vote! It’s targeted to people of color! That’s just some of the comments from the Left about Senate Bill 1, the revised Election Integrity bill in the special session of the Texas Legislature. The author of the bill, State Senator Bryan Hughes, goes further: they’re lies! Would this bill really make Texas the hardest state to vote in? Sen. Hughes is here to explain what’s in the bill…and what’s not! BREAKING NEWS: Texas Democrats flee the state to prevent the bill from being passed…again! How will Republicans respond? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
Austin, TXKLTV

Sen. Hughes files social media legislation for special session

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas legislator has filed legislation for the second time this year which would prohibit social media companies from censoring Texans’ viewpoints. Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola) filed SB 5 on Friday. It is scheduled for a hearing in the Senate Committee on State Affairs on...
Montgomery County, MDmarylandmatters.org

District 18, District 12 Slates File for Re-Election

Montgomery County lawmakers from District 18 filed for re-election to the General Assembly on Wednesday and plan to campaign together as the District 18 Democratic Team. Sen. Jeffrey D. Waldstreicher, and Dels. Alfred C. Carr Jr., Emily Shetty, and Jared Solomon, announced their re-election campaigns along with endorsements from Attorney General Brian E. Frosh (D), U.S. Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D) and Montgomery County Councilmember Nancy Navarro (D).
Congress & CourtsAgriculture Online

Republicans oppose ag labor bill as ‘amnesty’

Senate Republicans threw up barriers on Wednesday to a House-passed bill that would give legal status to undocumented farmworkers and streamline the H-2A guestworker program. They called for action first to tighten control of the U.S.-Mexico border and vowed to vote against “amnesty” for undocumented farmworkers, who are estimated to make up half of the agricultural labor force.
Asher, OKShawnee News-Star

Four file for trustee position in Asher election

The Pottawatomie County Election Board recently released the list of candidates who have filed for the Asher Municipal Election on Sept. 14. • Wesley Culwell Jr. for board of trustees (unexpired) for the Town of Asher;. • Jason P. Melton for board of trustees (unexpired) for the Town of Asher;
Fairbanks, AKKodiak Daily Mirror

As local elections start, seven file for offices

Jerry Cleworth, former Fairbanks mayor and councilman, has filed for election with hopes to return to the Fairbanks City Council, while Lance Roberts has filed for a comeback on the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly. North Pole City Councilman Thomas McGhee has filed to run for North Pole Mayor. The...
Herkimer, NYWKTV

Tenney brings local leaders together to discuss election integrity

HERKIMER, N.Y. – Congresswoman Claudia Tenney hosted a roundtable discussion about election integrity in Herkimer on Wednesday. Tenney, who is the co-chair of the House Election Integrity Caucus, was also joined by Congressman Rodney Davis, who is the ranking member of the Congressional Committee on House Administration, which oversees election policy.
Kentucky StateEastern Progress

Kentucky offers advice on possible federal election reforms

(The Center Square) – Kentucky’s chief elections officer had some advice for a Congressional committee looking at the federal government’s role in voting rights and election reform. Secretary of State Michael Adams testified Monday before the U.S. House Committee on House Administration and discussed the bipartisan voting reforms Kentucky implemented...
Presidential Electionvoiceofalexandria.com

Elections complaint filed in May in holding pattern

The outcome of a complaint filed in May with the Wisconsin Elections Commission on behalf of six Kenosha residents remains in a holding pattern. A spokesperson with the commission said Wednesday that all the documents in response to the complaint have been filed, and now it’s in the hands of an outside counsel to review everything and make a recommendation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy