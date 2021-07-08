Hughes Files SB 1 on election integrity

It’s racist! It will suppress minority votes! It will make it harder to vote! It’s targeted to people of color! That’s just some of the comments from the Left about Senate Bill 1, the revised Election Integrity bill in the special session of the Texas Legislature. The author of the bill, State Senator Bryan Hughes, goes further: they’re lies! Would this bill really make Texas the hardest state to vote in? Sen. Hughes is here to explain what’s in the bill…and what’s not! BREAKING NEWS: Texas Democrats flee the state to prevent the bill from being passed…again! How will Republicans respond? The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)