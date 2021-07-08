Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Wildlife advocates feel wronged by F&W board vote

By Editorial
Deerfield Valley News
 14 days ago

Wildlife advocates recently presented four petitions at the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Board meeting, including a petition to restrict recreational trapping. Despite the fact that the petitions were submitted to Fish & Wildlife in February, the petitioners were contacted only one week prior to the June board meeting and were told that we had to attend in person if we wanted to participate.

www.dvalnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish And Wildlife#Community Journalism#F W#Fish Wildlife#The Deerfield Valley News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Related
Bennington, VTDeerfield Valley News

Advocates call for more help for homeless

BENNINGTON- A group of youth advocates, public policy activists, and legislators are calling on Gov. Phil Scott and his administration to extend pandemic protections for homeless Vermonters, until permanent housing solutions can be put in place. Support local journalism. Access to our full website, including e-edition archives, starts at only...
Brattleboro, VTVTDigger

Lisa Jablow: Vermont Fish & Wildlife Board tilted toward trappers

This commentary is by Lisa Jablow of Brattleboro, a board member of Protect Our Wildlife and of WinDART, and a district leader of the Humane Society of the United States. Recently, two Vermont wildlife protection organizations and a coalition of citizens presented four separate petitions at a Vermont Fish & Wildlife Board meeting. The petitions requested restrictions on trapping and a ban on the use of live-action trail cameras that give hunters an unfair advantage in the pursuit and killing of Vermont’s wildlife.
PoliticsCentral Virginian

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Vote for incumbents on cooperative board

On July 1 member-owners of Rappahannock Electric Cooperative will start voting to elect directors to the REC board of directors. You will have three ways to vote, namely online at www.myrec.coop, mail-in proxy, or you can vote live at the remote Annual Meeting on Aug. 11. I encourage you to...
EducationKeene Sentinel

Board of Education to vote on rules for ‘education freedom accounts’

A new state program creating “educational freedom accounts” could receive more clarity this week, as the New Hampshire Board of Education meets Thursday to take up rules governing the program. Republican lawmakers passed the EFA program last month, allowing parents who withdraw their child from public school to take their...
Maine Statewabi.tv

2 child welfare advocates resign from Maine ombudsman board

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Two members of the child welfare ombudsman’s board have resigned, suggesting the Maine Department of Health and Human Services isn’t receptive to oversight. Board members Ally Keppel and James “Allie” McCormack said their resignations last week stem from longstanding concerns that were underscored by the recent...
Ottawa, ILwalls102.com

County parks spared; Board votes to continue funding

OTTAWA – The LaSalle County Board voted Thursday to continue funding Catlin and Shabbona Parks. The unanimous vote was met with applause from the dozen or so park supporters who attended the meeting. Last month it was asked of the board to reconsider keeping the parks open, and officials quoted that it cost around $120,000 a year to maintain the properties. Ed Bertrand of Ottawa spoke before the vote offering suggestions to help reduce the expense of the parks with volunteers, an idea echoed by a number of board members. Catlin Park is 333-acre park near Ottawa that features well-organized trail system hosts 14 distinct trails plus numerous connector trails. Shabbona County Park near Harding has picnic areas, open fields, several shelters and fishing ponds along the banks of Indian Creek. The property was the site of the infamous Indian Creek Massacre, where 16 people were killed in 1832 by Native Americans.
Vermont StateDeerfield Valley News

Vermont leads nation, but Delta variant poses threat to unvaccinated

MONTPELIER- Vermont continues to lead the nation in nearly every COVID-19 statistic, but the Delta variant continues to pose a threat to those who are unvaccinated, administration officials said at Gov. Phil Scott’s weekly press briefing Tuesday. Support local journalism. Access to our full website, including e-edition archives, starts at...
Kankakee County, ILKankakee Daily Journal

County board opposes wildlife refuge area

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Board unanimously passed a resolution at its meeting Tuesday to oppose the establishment of the Kankakee National Wildlife Refuge and Conservation Area being proposed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The refuge would cover approximately 28 square miles, including areas on both sides of the Kankakee River from Momence east to the Indiana state line and a significant portion of Pembroke Township and the village of Hopkins Park.
Readsboro, VTDeerfield Valley News

Donation supports literacy at library

READSBORO- In late 2020, the 6.25 Foundation, a Vermont-based organization dedicated to Korean War education, donated $5,000 to the Readsboro Community Library in Richard L. Bolognani’s name. Bolognani is a fallen soldier of the Korean War and a Readsboro native. Bolognani was a highly decorated soldier having received the Korean...
Walla Walla, WAWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Vote Terri Trick for Walla Walla School Board

I am writing in support of Terri Trick’s re-election to the Walla Walla School District Board of Directors. I know Terri through participation with her in the Quest Program at Walla Walla Community College. She struck me as smart, self-confident, careful and critical in reading, writing and speaking, practical in outlook, endowed with common sense, and eager to serve others.
Denver, COPosted by
Daily Herald

Nothing wrong with asking for ID to vote

Recently the baseball All-Star Game was played in Denver, Colorado. Major League Baseball moved the game from Atlanta, Georgia, in response to Democrat and media complaints that Georgia's recent voting reform would restrict minorities from voting. The principal offense was requiring a picture ID to vote. They claimed requiring a...
North Haven, CTNBC Connecticut

North Haven Board of Education Votes to Retire Mascot

Schools With Native American Mascots May Lose Some Funding. The North Haven Board of Education has voted to retire its mascot, the Indians, making it the latest town reacting to years-long controversy and discussion about how such names can be considered offensive and harmful. Board members said they received a...
Politicspagosadailypost.com

PAWSD Board Votes to Implement Mandatory Watering Restrictions

The Pagosa Area Water and Sanitation District (PAWSD), in compliance with its 2020 Drought Management Plan, is currently in a STAGE 1 Drought Stage. The primary driver of this drought stage is the San Juan River flow in conjunction with the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) which indicates our area is in a Severe to Extreme Drought.
Electionswamc.org

Advocates Say Not All NY Voting Reforms Benefit Voters

Over the weekend, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a package of voting reforms including ones that ease the rules and restrictions on mail-in absentee balloting. But a leading voter access advocate says the state still has more to do before mail-in balloting is universally accessible. The bills that Cuomo,...
Knox County, OHKnox Pages

Board of Elections seeks input on city voting locations

MOUNT VERNON — The Knox County Board of Elections is asking city residents to weigh in on whether to have all city precincts vote in one location or continue with separate polling locations. Deputy Director Scott Howard said the idea came up at a recent BOE board meeting. “We're just...
Manning, IAswiowanewssource.com

IKM Manning School Board To Hold Bond Vote

MANNING — The IKM-Manning School District hopes to be holding a vote on a $19.9 million bond in September after a previous bond vote failed last year. District officials posted a message on social media about the upcoming bond vote. At a recent meeting, officials said, “the IKM-Manning School Board...
Cambridge, NYWNYT

Cambridge Indian Resurrected by 3-2 Board vote

CAMBRIDGE - In just a matter of one week, the Cambridge Indian has gone from retirement to renewed relevancy, resurrected by the Cambridge School Board Wednesday night after a bitter and divisive two and a half hour long public comment session filled with passionate and acerbic comments. It was just...
Brown County, TXbrownwoodnews.com

Water Board Votes to Raise Water Rates

In its July monthly meeting, the Board of Directors of the Brown County Water Improvement District #1 voted to raise water rates. The new rates will be: $1.7525 per thousand gallons for treated water, an increase of 1.83%; and $1.0284 per thousand gallons for untreated water, an increase of 2.78%. The District currently has no customers buying untreated water, but set the rate in the event that a customer for untreated water comes along.

Comments / 0

Community Policy