How Much Raid Did the KDHL Listening Area Get Last Weekend?

There have been very few general rain events this year that covered a large area. Instead the pattern has been hit and miss rains. Some farmers got lucky and received a nice rain while others have continued to miss the rain. I was one of the have nots in southern Minnesota as the rain always seemed to just miss us along the Minnesota Iowa boarder. I guess finally it was my turn last weekend as we received 2.5 inches. In fact that was the highest amount that was called in to KDHL studios.