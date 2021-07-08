Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rice County, MN

How Much Raid Did the KDHL Listening Area Get Last Weekend?

By Jerry Groskreutz
Posted by 
Power 96
Power 96
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There have been very few general rain events this year that covered a large area. Instead the pattern has been hit and miss rains. Some farmers got lucky and received a nice rain while others have continued to miss the rain. I was one of the have nots in southern Minnesota as the rain always seemed to just miss us along the Minnesota Iowa boarder. I guess finally it was my turn last weekend as we received 2.5 inches. In fact that was the highest amount that was called in to KDHL studios.

power96radio.com

Comments / 0

Power 96

Power 96

Faribault, MN
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://power96radio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Faribault, MN
City
Kenyon, MN
County
Rice County, MN
City
Rice, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Montgomery
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain Gauge#Southwestern#Soybean#Buffalo Ridge#Kdhl#Minnesota Soybean Growers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
Power 96

More Wildfire Smoke Moves Into Southeast Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Weather conditions are expected to bring distant wildfire smoke to southeast Minnesota through Monday - or longer. The National Weather Service says the smoke is primarily coming from fires in Canada and western US states. West/northwest winds are expected the next few days which...
Duluth, MNPosted by
Power 96

Missing St. Paul Man Found Dead in Lake Superior, Duluth Man Charged

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and other law enforcement agencies are investigating a gruesome discovery in Lake Superior. Richard Anthony Balsimo aged 34 was last seen on June 20th in St. Paul, dive teams found his dismembered remains in 5-gallon buckets located in Lake Superior off the shore near Grand Portage on July 15th and 16th, The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office said Balsimo died "of homicidal violence."
Minnesota StatePosted by
Power 96

MN’s Only Salt Water Lake is 2.5 Hours Away (and it’s not Superior)

Salt Lake in Marietta, MN is on the border of Minnesota and South Dakota. When you think of salt water, you probably don't think of Minnesota. Salt water is in the ocean and the Dead Sea and Great Salt Lake in Utah, not in the Land of 10,000 clear, pristine, beautiful Lakes! Not even lake Superior in all of its grandness is salty! So it may surprise you to know that there is, in fact, a salt lake in Minnesota!

Comments / 0

Community Policy