Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accomack County, VA

Accomack County Emergency Services Issues Elsa Warning

shoredailynews.com
 14 days ago

Tropical Storm Elsa Accomack County, the Town of Chincoteague, and Northampton County Emergency Management officials are advising all residents to prepare for the onset of Tropical Storm Elsa. Tropical Storm Elsa is projected to track across Eastern Virginia from this afternoon into tonight. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through late tonight, with rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches expected. Tropical storm force winds are currently forecasted for the Eastern Shore, and the potential for a tornado exists. Preparation Residents should prepare their homes by securing outdoor items such as lawn furniture, gas grills as well as consulting their hurricane preparedness plans. Winds may be significant at times. Mobile homes and RV/camp lodging may be vulnerable to high wind damage. High winds may also topple trees. Boat owners should ensure the security of vessels for high wind conditions as well as greater than normal tidal changes. Low lying areas may be vulnerable to tidal or flash flooding. Residents should be aware of possible roadway flooding. Residents should also prepare for periodic to sustained losses in electrical power associated with high wind conditions. As with any major weather event residents are asked to gather at least the following items in the event of loss of power and access to commercial business:  Bottled water ( one gallon per person, per day) for 3 days  Canned or packaged food for 3 days  Blankets / sleeping bags  Stock a first aid kit  A non-electric can opener  Toiletries  Special items for infant, elderly or disabled family members  Battery operated radio  A corded telephone.

shoredailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chincoteague Island, VA
County
Northampton County, VA
Accomack County, VA
Government
County
Accomack County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Northampton County, VA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Preparedness#Hurricane Preparedness#Extreme Weather#Flash Flood Watch#Blankets#Toiletries Special
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
News Break
Health Services
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL warns that teams with COVID-19 outbreaks could forfeit games

The NFL warned teams in a Thursday memo that they could be forced forfeit games this season if they are unable to play due to outbreaks among players not vaccinated against the coronavirus. “If a game cannot be rescheduled within the current 18-week schedule and is cancelled due to a...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

New Capitol Police chief to take over Friday

Incoming U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger will take over on Friday, the Capitol Police Board announced Thursday. The Capitol Police Board officially announced that Manger, who served over four decades in policing, was chosen to helm USPC. Manger’s selection was first reported by The Associated Press, and confirmed by...
Public HealthPosted by
CBS News

New jobless claims spike unexpectedly from their pandemic low

The number of workers filing first-time jobless claims rose unexpectedly last week, showing the improving U.S. job market is still experiencing jitters as it emerges from the pandemic. Some 419,000 people applied for unemployment aid in the week ending July 17, the Labor Department said Thursday. That's an increase of...
InternetPosted by
The Hill

Website outages hit Olympics, Amazon and major banks

Multiple major websites were down for about an hour Thursday afternoon in an apparent widespread outage linked to the global content distribution network Akamai. Sites hit spanned many different fields, including the site for the upcoming Olympic Games. However, the impacted websites appeared to be operating again around 1 p.m....
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

IRS warns people not to fall for child tax credit scams

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is doubling down on warnings about the possibility of child tax credit scams. “#IRS reminder: Be alert to criminals that ask by phone, email, text or on social media to verify your information claiming it’s needed to get advance #ChildTaxCredit payments. http://irs.gov/childtaxcredit20,” the IRS tweeted Thursday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy