Chadwick Boseman Makes Final Appearance As T’Challa In Marvel Series ‘What If…?’- Watch

By Eric Todisco
Hollywood Life
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel fans got their first look at ‘What If…?’, an upcoming animated series that will mark Chadwick Boseman’s final stint as T’Challa in the MCU. In the upcoming Disney+ series, What If…?, Marvel Studios will explore what would happen had major Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) events gone differently. The 10-episode series will undoubtedly offer action and intrigue, but its biggest draw for fans to tune in is Chadwick Boseman, who makes his final appearance as T’Challa following his tragic death in Aug. 2020. In the first trailer for the show, which dropped on July 8, Chadwick voices T’Challa — but he’s not the Black Panther this go around.

hollywoodlife.com

