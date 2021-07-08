Crazy Footage of IRON MAIDEN Playing a Secret Gig as 'CHARLOTTE AND THE HARLOTS,' Brooklyn, 1988

Unite, Iron Maiden Peoria Metal Fans! Your favorite band is back after a lengthy hiatus. Iron Maiden and their record company BMG have announced the release of the band’s 17th studio album, titled ‘SENJUTSU’, the first time in six years that the band has released new music. The new album will officially be dropped on September 3rd, 2021. The band has also released their first single to accompany the new album plans, titled “The Writing On The Wall.” A new concept video has been shared as well, which is animated and designed by artist Blinkink and the two former Pixar executives, along with Bruce Dickinson. And yes, Eddie is back as well! Are you excited for new Maiden?? Have you seen them live? Are they on your bucket list?