Crazy Footage of IRON MAIDEN Playing a Secret Gig as 'CHARLOTTE AND THE HARLOTS,' Brooklyn, 1988
As a forever fan of heavy metal folklore, here's a nice throwback to 1988 and the not-so-secret gig Iron Maiden played at the storied Brooklyn, New York heavy metal club, L'Amour. Maiden was billed as Charlotte and the Harlots –a nod to their song "Charlotte the Harlot," (1980), and is part of the band's four-song "Charlotte the Harlot saga." The saga is yet another bit of Maiden mythology worth digging into as well, if you're unfamiliar with it. And former Maiden vocalist Paul D'Ianno has lots of thoughts on Charlotte you'd probably find entertaining.metalinjection.net
