Utah Sen. Mitt Romney had to host lunch on Thursday — the day before Utah’s special holiday, Pioneer Day. And boy, did he bring the Beehive State with him to Washington. Romney posted on Instagram that he brought some J Dawgs hot dogs to Congress along with BYU Creamery ice cream, some Pioneer Chips and some chocolate milk, which was also from BYU Creamery. Specifically, Romney brought “Funeral Potatoes” chips and Graham Canyon ice cream with mint brownies.