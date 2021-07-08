Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Correction: Virus Outbreak-Back to Office story

Ottumwa Courier
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — In a story July 7, 2021, about workers returning to the office, The Associated Press erroneously reported the title of Chris Riccobono. He is the founder of Untuckit, not the CEO.

www.ottumwacourier.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Associated Press#Untuckit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public Healthmetropolisplanet.com

Virus Outbreak Amish Vaccines

US is 'losing time' in vaccination race as Delta variant becomes more pervasive, expert says. Covid-19 vaccination rates are down and cases are on the rise, exacerbated by the more transmissible Delta variant -- and an expert says the key to winning the race against the spread is getting more Americans vaccinated.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

CORRECTED-Workspace expects rise in office occupancy as virus curbs ease

July 22 (Reuters) - British office-space provider Workspace Group Plc said on Thursday it is seeing strong signs of businesses in London returning to work with easing of pandemic-related restrictions, even as some near-term uncertainties would remain. The London-focused firm that counts small-medium enterprises and entrepreneurs as its predominant clients...
Public HealthDerrick

What is a COVID-19 vaccine 'breakthrough' case?

What is a COVID-19 vaccine “breakthrough” case?. It’s when a fully vaccinated person gets infected with the coronavirus. A small number of such cases are expected and health officials say they're not a cause for alarm. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published,...
Howard County, INAnderson Herald Bulletin

Six dead after virus outbreak at nursing home

Half a dozen residents at a local long-term care facility have died due to a recent COVID-19 outbreak, local health officials said, marking the first major outbreak in a nursing home for months. The deaths at the facility all come within the last few weeks, Dr. Emily Backer, Howard County...
talesbuzz.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene laughs off question about children dying of Covid

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene laughed off a question about people dying of Covid-19, telling the reporter, “You crack me up.”. The question came a day after Twitter briefly suspended the Georgia Republican over misinformation she’d posted about the coronavirus, including that it “is not dangerous for non-obese people and those under 65.”
Combat SportsOttumwa Courier

Correction: Pacquiao-Spence story

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In a story July 11, 2021, about an upcoming fight between Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence Jr., The Associated Press erroneously reported that Spence had been convicted of driving while intoxicated after a single-car crash in October 2019. Spence’s case is still pending, according to the Dallas County district attorney’s office.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Chilling Warning

Coronavirus cases are rising along with deaths and hospitalizations, as the pandemic ruins not just summer, but threatens to never end. Meanwhile, even some vaccinated people are contracting it, with the Delta variant proving more transmissible. What can you do to stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CNBC's Closing Bell yesterday with a warning. Read on for eight life-saving pieces of advice straight from him—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The lambda variant is spreading in the U.S. What are the symptoms?

The lambda variant of th coronavirus has continued to be concerning, and now a case in Houston has been worrying experts in the area. Per USA Today, a Houston hospital said it has found its first case of the lambda variant of the coronavirus. However, experts remain unsure if the single case could lead to a widespread outbreak in the same way the delta variant has been raging throughout the country, according to USA Today.
Aerospace & Defensenationalinterest.org

Air Force Crisis: U.S. Pilots Aren’t Confident They Can Defeat China

The present crisis has its roots in the period of relative geopolitical calm that followed the end of the Cold War. Here's What You Need to Remember: “In a way, China and Russia have rendered the U.S. military a service through their prowess and sheer cheek. Formidable competitors are compelling U.S. fighting forces to survey the tactical and strategic environment anew, sharpen their skills, and fortify their nerves.”
PoliticsPosted by
103.3 WJOD

Father and Son Stumble Upon Buried Treasure near Kingston, New York

You really never know what you'll stumble upon in the Hudson Valley of New York, even centuries old treasure. The Hudson Valley is well known for its rich history when it comes to many things and events in American history. It amazes me that still today folks from all over are still finding hidden treasures buried across the area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy