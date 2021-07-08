Man believed to have pushed elderly woman sought

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a man who they believe pushed an elderly woman outside of a Walmart store on May 22.

According to a Facebook post by the Southeast Area Command, the man running from loss prevention officers at the store on Boulder Highway when he pushed the elderly woman.

LVMPD says she fell and hit her head on the ground, causing a brain bleed.

The incident happened at approximately 7:10 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Munguia by emailing V14735M@LVMPD.COM or calling 702-376-0283. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.