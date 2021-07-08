Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Adams County, OH

Shipley appointed Interim Assistant Dean and Director of SSU School of Education

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Posted by 
Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tmYlU_0arF1hXU00

PORTSMOUTH — Dr. Gay Lynn Shipley has been appointed Interim Assistant Dean and Director of the School of Education in the College of Professional Studies (CPS) at Shawnee State University, Dean Paul M. Madden, Ph.D., announced.

Dr. Shipley has been a faculty member at SSU for more than 23 years. As an associate professor, she most recently has coordinated the Middle Childhood and Adolescent to Young Adult (AYA) program. She has also continued to work with K-12 schools and the Ohio Department of Education, bringing best practices and current approaches in teaching to SSU’s programs for future educators.

“I look forward to continuing the great work we are doing here in the SSU School of Education,” Dr. Shipley said. “The students from our school have demonstrated excellence in their field, even presenting what they are learning and applying in their classrooms. This includes some of our students presenting across multiple platforms such as the Ohio Confederation of Teacher Education Organizations and the Ohio Middle Level Association Conference.”

Shipley is a first-generation college graduate and able to understand and provide support and focus to students with similar experiences at SSU.

Shipley attended Southern State Community College and Wilmington College where she received a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education and Special Education. She completed her master’s degree in supervision and administration and her doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Dayton. She has taught middle school and high school and worked in an educational service center. She is currently on the Board of Education in Adams County and is also on the Leadership Adams Board. She is a state trainer for the Resident Educator Program and is very active in the GRIT Project for Rural Southern Ohio. She is also active in helping students become productively employed citizens.

“Gay Lynn will bring her special passion for teaching and our students to this position,” Dr. Madden added. “The School of Education will continue focusing on helping quality educators begin and expand careers helping others under her direction.”

Dr. Madden also thanked Dr. Cheryl Irish for her work as the outgoing director of the school. Dr. Irish will continue to serve SSU as a visiting faculty member where she will teach and coordinate the Accreditation and Assessment efforts for the School of Education.

For more information about the SSU School of Education, visit www.shawnee.edu/education.

Comments / 0

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth, OH
2K+
Followers
98
Post
321K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Portsmouth Daily Times

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
County
Adams County, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K 12 School#The School Of Education#Shawnee State University#The Middle Childhood#Aya#Wilmington College#The University Of Dayton#The Board Of Education
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
K-12 Education
News Break
Special Education
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: A mostly empty Olympic Stadium awaits opening

The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:. The Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony is about to begin, 364 days behind the original schedule and with a very different feel than what was originally intended before the pandemic changed everything.
Posted by
The Hill

Democrats plow ahead with Jan. 6 probe, eyeing new GOP reinforcements

House Democrats are plowing ahead with their investigation into the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, brushing off the boycott from GOP leaders and weighing the addition of other Republicans to help negate criticism that the panel will be overly partisan. The eight members of the select committee examining the siege...
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks

NFL teams that experience a COVID-19 outbreak among nonvaccinated players could forfeit regular-season games, with players on both teams not getting paid. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell warned the 32 teams Thursday in a memo obtained by The Associated Press that no games would be rescheduled under such circumstances. Instead, forfeits could happen.
Iowa StatePosted by
CBS News

Former Iowa congresswoman announces bid for Grassley's Senate seat

Former Democratic Iowa Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer announced on Thursday that she's running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Chuck Grassley. Finkenauer, 32, is the first major Democratic candidate to enter the race. She was elected to Congress in 2018, but lost her bid for a second term to freshman Representative Ashley Hinson.
Posted by
The Hill

New Capitol Police chief to take over Friday

Incoming U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger will take over on Friday, the Capitol Police Board announced Thursday. The Capitol Police Board officially announced that Manger, who served over four decades in policing, was chosen to helm USPC. Manger’s selection was first reported by The Associated Press, and confirmed by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy