Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

KING: I’m not as young as I once was

By Manage your lists
Sand Mountain Reporter
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is an opinion column. Well, it’s July…again. You know what that means, don’t you? Yes, it does mean the celebration of Independence Day, but I was speaking about something else. It also means that I have almost finished one more trip around the sun. On the 28th of this great month, I will begin still yet another one. When you’ve made the circle as many times as I have, and some of you have, life begins to look a little different. One of my next-door neighbors and friend had some random thoughts on life. He said he stole them from a friend, so I’m stealing them from a friend who stole them from a friend. I suspect his friend stole them too, but I don’t know from who. Here are a few of them, with commentary on some: 1). Age 60 may be the new 40, but 9 p.m. is the new midnight. 2). The older I get, the earlier it gets late. I’ve also noticed that supper comes earlier than it did in my younger years. 3). It’s the start of a brand-new day, and I’m off like a herd of turtles. By the way, turtles are believed to be among the oldest reptiles in history. This may explain why they move so slowly, and why I identify with them so easily. 4). When I say, “The other day,” I could be referring to any time between yesterday and 15 years ago. After all, 15 years ago has begun to feel like yesterday. 5). I remember being able to get up without making sound effects. I also remember when it didn’t hurt, and that’s why I make those sound effects. 6). I recently had my patience tested. I’m negative. 7). Remember, if you lose a sock in the dryer, it comes back as a Tupperware lid that doesn’t fit any of your containers. If you asked, “What is Tupperware,” you’re too young to be reading this. To prove how good that stuff is though, you can’t remember the last time you went to a Tupperware party, yet you still have all that Tupperware in your cabinet. 8). When someone asks me what I am doing today, and I say “nothing,” it does not mean I am free. It means I am doing nothing. I have learned that is best to find something, before they ask me to do something that I really don’t want to do, but feel like I have to. 9). I finally got a full-eight-hours of sleep. It only took me three nights. 10). I run like the winded. 11). I hate when a couple argues in public and I missed the beginning. I can’t figure out whose side I’m on. 12). When someone asks me what I did over the weekend, I squint and ask, “Why, what did you hear?” 13). When you do squats, are your knees supposed to sound like a goat chewing on an aluminum can stuffed with celery. (That’s also part of those sound effects I make when I get up). 14). I don’t mean to interrupt people. I just randomly remember things and get really excited. 15). When I ask for directions, please don’t use words like “East” or “West.” And, yes, I do own a GPS, but sometimes I have a hard time setting the thing. 16). Sometimes, someone unexpected comes into your life out of nowhere, makes your heart race, and changes your day. We call those people policemen!

www.sandmountainreporter.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gps#Race#Tupperware#Gps
Related
AnimalsPosted by
My Country 95.5

Horses Terrified By Possible Demon Bunny

In the video below you will see two horses walking up a path. Their owner is calling to them. It's time to eat. But there is a bunny in the trail, and the situation looks suspicious. The bunny is just minding his own business. He does not seem to mind...
Weight LossPosted by
The US Sun

American Pickers’ Frank Fritz looks unrecognizable after 65-lb weight loss as he resurfaces for first time in one year

AMERICAN Pickers star Frank Fritz looks unrecognizable after losing 65 pounds as he resurfaces for the first time in over one year in The Sun's exclusive photos. Frank, 57, hasn’t appeared on History Channel’s American Pickers since March 2020, and viewers have been speculating about what led to the star’s mysterious mid-season disappearance.
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Dot

‘This is about the most disgusting thing I’ve seen’: People are horrified by interracial couple’s slavery-inspired wedding photoshoot

An engaged interracial couple did a pre-wedding shoot inspired by slavery. And as could be predicted, Black Twitter and TikTok had significant questions, answers, and all the memes. The shocking photos were initially posted to Instagram, though it is unclear who they belong to as the handle and other indicators...
ReligionPosted by
The Independent

Celebrity preacher faces backlash after photos purporting to show luxury lifestyle appear online

The Bible says it is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than it is for a rich man to enter the kingdom of Heaven, but one celebrity pastor does not seem terribly concerned with the warning. Joel Osteen, one of the wealthiest and most popular preachers in the US, has come under fire after evidence of his luxurious lifestyle was made public on social media. Mr Osteen, who leads the Lakewood Church in Houston - one of the enormous congregations that are dubbed "megachurches" - was criticised after it was revealed the pastor owns...
Family RelationshipsUpworthy

A letter to my mother-in-law about my 3 boys.

You always stole my thunder. You gave them everything they wanted. You never said no when they asked for anything. A second helping of dessert. Candy before dinner. A few more minutes in the bath. Money for the ice cream truck. I struggled to show you respect and appreciation while...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Woman Has to Decide Between 2 Men Whom to Wed

A woman got involved in an entangled relationship with two men. She was then faced with the challenging decision of choosing who to marry between both suitors. The first young man was about 4 foot 5 inches tall and owned a very successful business. He was the owner of a famous local store that dealt in fruits and vegetables.
Family RelationshipsUS Magazine

Nick Cannon Shares Sweet Sibling Shots of His 7 Children: ‘The Gang’

Doting dad! Nick Cannon shared adorable photos with his seven children on Monday, July 19. “The gang,” the Masked Singer host, 40, captioned Instagram Story photos of his and ex-wife Mariah Carey’s 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with his and Brittany Bell’s son, Golden, 4, and daughter, Powerful, 7 months. “It’s [i]ncredible.”
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

’90 Day Fiance’ Jovi Dufren’s EXCITING Real Job See Amazing Pics

90 Day Fiance star Jovi Dufren has taken on a few new roles over the past few years. For starters, he became a reality star alongside his then-fiancee, Yara. Soon, he took on the role of husband and now father to Mylah. Yet, fans have been questioning what exactly Jovi does to bring in an income. He lived a party boy lifestyle and met Yara via a travel dating app. So, what is his actual job? Jovi recently shared up close and personal photos and it is stunning.

Comments / 0

Community Policy