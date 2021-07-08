FDA trims use of contentious Alzheimer's drug amid backlash

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved new prescribing instructions that are likely to limit the use of a controversial new Alzheimer's drug. The update comes one month after the approval of Aduhelm, which has sparked a wave of criticism over its price and questionable benefits.

